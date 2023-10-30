Attack on Titan Season 4 Final Episode runtime explained

Attack on Titan Season 4 Final Episode is approaching its release date, making fans wonder about the upcoming episode’s runtime.

Fans have mixed feelings regarding the upcoming Special episode of AoT. On one side, the community can’t hold on to their excitement to watch the characters back on the screens; however, there’s a major part of the community that is sad after realizing that this would be the end of the road for Attack on Titan.

Article continues after ad

Attack on Titan, which started as a straightforward story and made us believe that we would be seeing a main protagonist avenging the death of his mother from the gigantic monsters, has changed entirely with time. You realize that there’s much more depth in Isayama’s story once you reach Season 4 of the anime series, which will end soon.

Article continues after ad

While the Final episode has yet to drop, the information regarding its runtime is out, and here, we have revealed the same.

Article continues after ad

Attack on Titan final episode’s runtime revealed

The finale episode of Attack on Titan (Season 4 Part 3 Episode 2) will run for 1 hour 25 minutes, making it longer than the one-hour special episode that was released on March 3, 2023.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The movie-like episode will air on Japan’s local channels in a couple of days. If the final episode follows the pattern that was followed by the previous one, International viewers will be able to watch it on Crunchyroll right after its broadcast in Japan.

On social media, the final trailer and preview images for the episodes have already emerged, and fans couldn’t be more thrilled. Several fans have commented and expressed how excited they are to watch Eren and the other characters while also mentioning that they are not prepared yet to let them go.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The fandom has also started praising MAPPA after seeing the top-notch animation that we are going to get. MAPPA has recently surprised the fandom with its spectacular animation in Jujutsu Kaisen, and it’s for sure that the final episode of Attack on Titan won’t be any different. To be precise, if the upcoming finale episode is not cinema, then what else is?

You can check out our other Attack on Titan coverage here and more anime content here.