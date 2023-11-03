Attack on Titan crew confirms anime-only scene for final episode

As the countdown for Attack on Titan final episode begins, the crew confirms an anime-only scene. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

The wait is almost over as Attack on Titan anime is heading towards its grand ending. The manga debuted in 2009 and generated worldwide controversy, with its tragic ending in 2021. Many fans were disappointed with how everything played out in the end.

However, there were also many who supported the mangaka and felt the tragic ending was justified. The series follows Eren Yeager’s dream of annihilating all Titans but suddenly reveals an insane plot twist in Season 4.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As the ending felt rushed, mangaka Hajime Isayama was anxious about the fate of the series and even apologized for the ending. However, that doesn’t change the fact that the story itself is spectacular. And after over a decade, the series is finally about to deliver its final episode. As the release date draws near, the creator, director, and VA are teasing an anime-only scene for the final episode of Attack on Titan.

Attack on Titan final episode might have an anime-only scene

The official website of Attack on Titan anime posts comments from the mangaka, director, and song artists. Hajime Isayama apologizes to MAPPA as they had to adapt a rough draft on short notice. The creator says, “This time, by my request, I got to draw a little bit of the rough draft toward the end. Please watch until the end.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Director Yuichiro Hayashi also shares, “A new script from Isayama-sensei, the actors’ soul-filled performances, the absolute perfect pieces of music. Please experience all of this!”

Additionally, Armin’s Voice Actor, Marina Inoue, teases the same in an interview. The interview is in Japanese, so as per Comic Book, the translation says, “We’re eagerly anticipating the conclusion, and we’ve put our hearts and souls into this.

“There’s a special anime-original scene that holds significant meaning. It’s a pivotal moment for Armin and Eren, and I wonder about the thoughts and feelings they hold. It became an essential scene in what I’ve portrayed.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

She also talks about her favorite scene, “One significant scene for me was in the “Rite of Passage” in Season 3, where Armin entrusts his dream to Eren. Entrusting his dream to Eren felt like the most sparkling moment for Armin in these ten years of Attack on Titan. It was incredibly precious.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

All these hints are more than enough to confirm that there’s going to be an anime-only scene in the Attack on Titan final episode. The anime will premiere on November 4 on the NHK General channel at 12:00 am JST. After the broadcast, the final episode will also be available to stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu globally.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen. And thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US. Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription. There’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

See our other Attack on Titan coverage below, and you can check out our other anime coverage here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commissio