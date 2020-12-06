Logo
Attack on Titan crashes Funimation & Crunchyroll, leaving fans outraged

Published: 6/Dec/2020 22:14

by Virginia Glaze
Attack on Titan Season 4 crashes crunchyroll funimation servers
Kodansha, Hajime Isayama / Funimation / Crunchyroll

Attack on Titan

The final season of Attack on Titan is finally here, but American viewers have limited options to watch the show’s highly-anticipated fourth season after Funimation and Crunchyroll crashed amid the hype.

Attack on Titan is quite possibly one of the most popular anime series of the modern age. Based on a manga of the same name by author Hajime Isayama, the show first aired in 2013, and has cultivated an impressive legacy for itself since then.

After seven long years, the show was said to begin its final season in October 2020. This date was pushed back two months due to the ongoing health crisis, and a new date of December 6, 2020, was penned.

However, English-speaking fans excited to catch the first episode of the anime’s long-awaited final season were met with disappointment after streaming services Funimation and Crunchyroll crashed — likely due to the sheer amount of viewers attempting to tune in.

Attack on Titan Season 4 artwork.
Kodansha
Attack on Titan Season 4 gives new looks to some of its staple characters, as shown in new official artwork.

Needless to say, this has sparked an avalanche of both hilarious and disappointed reactions across social media, with many fans finding the humor in crashing the service’s servers over sheer hype.

While there are memes aplenty joking about the situation, it seems that Hulu has remained viable, allowing subscribers an alternative route of watching season four.

Attack on Titan’s fourth and final season will notably only feature 16 episodes — a shockingly short timeline to wrap up events from the first three seasons, as most anime feature seasons of about 24 episodes in length. The show has a history of splitting up seasons into two parts, though, but it doesn’t seem that this will be happening for season 4.

Thankfully, Crunchyroll itself has confirmed that its services are now “recovering,” as told in a statement via Twitter.

Luckily, it doesn’t look like Premium Crunchyroll subscribers will have to wait too long to catch up (although this writer has to wait until the end of her shift to watch – no spoilers here!).

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.