Attack on Titan: Does Mikasa marry after Eren’s death?

Attack on Titan’s adorable childhood sweethearts couldn’t get a happy ending, and now, everyone is eager to know if Mikasa marries anyone after Eren’s death.

The Attack on Titan manga had already revealed in 2021 that Eren would die at the hands of Mikasa, but it never really hit hard until MAPPA animated the death sequence in the finale of the anime.

Every fan wished that the anime had had a different ending, a happy one, where we could see Eren and Mikasa getting their happily-ever-after moment. But nothing could be done if the author wanted Eren to die. Eren was supposed to start the Rumbling, consume 80% of the human population, and then finally meet his demise at the hands of the woman she loved.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Well, there are several theories about Mikasa’s future that started surfacing online after the episode’s release, and here, we have discussed them.

Did Mikasa marry after Eren’s death in Attack on Titan?

The answer to this question is uncertain because nothing was really confirmed about it in the manga. Mikasa was seen visiting Eren’s grave with a man and a kid, which makes it obvious that she indeed married someone. However, no one knows who the person is.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Several fans speculate that the man with whom Mikasa is seen is none other than Jean, as he liked her from the time he first saw her. Also, it makes sense if the person is Jean, as there’s no other character in the series who seems to be a perfect fit for Mikasa. Moreover, in the manga panel where we see Mikasa with her husband, his front profile remains a mystery as we can only see him from the back. Based on the personality, we can say that it is Jean.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

There have also been several posts on social media suggesting he could be Armin, as he was the one who was close to Mikasa after Eren. However, judging from the appearance, we’d say that it can’t be Armin because the person with Mikasa is taller than her while Amin is shorter in height.

Also, in the end, we saw Mikasa being buried, and judging from the panel or scene in the anime, we can say that our beloved Ackerman girl died of old age. So, if Mikasa did marry Jean, had a child with him, and lived a long, healthy life, then Eren must’ve been smiling seeing that from the afterlife.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

You can check out our Attack on Titan coverage here, and other anime coverage here.