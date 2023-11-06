Attack on Titan: Does Zeke die?

Attack on Titan’s world has given us several incredible characters; one of them is Zeke Yaeger, our main protagonist’s half-brother. He starts off as a villain, but with time, he proves himself to be someone who wishes for nothing more than a peaceful life for his own kind. However, what happened to him in the last episode has made every fan wonder if he really died.

Grisha gave birth to Zeke with Dina Fritz during his days in Marley. Zeke’s mother was the last successor of the royal bloodline in Marley, so when Zeke was born, he inherited the same blood in his veins. That’s one of the primary reasons Zeke gets to play a crucial role in the story.

Attack on Titan starts with a lot of bloodshed and ends with the same. We saw several innocent people dying, along with several major characters, including Hange, Hannes, Shasha, and many more.

So, now, let us talk about whether Zeke meets his dark fate in the finale of the anime.

Does Zeke die in Attack on Titan?

Yes, Zeke gets killed at the hands of Levi Ackerman in the final episode of Attack on Titan.

Zeke was introduced to us as the Beast Titan in Season 2, and he did not appear in his human form until Season 3. Zeke’s Titan was not like any other titan in the series, as it had the appearance of an ape. His Titan was so mighty that Reiner, the Armored Titan, feared him and considered him the Hero of Marley.

Even though Zeke was so intellectual, he couldn’t resist Eren using him for his own agenda. Eren knew that even if he had acquired the powers of the Founding Titan, he couldn’t control them until he came in contact with someone who came from a royal bloodline. Hence, his Rumbling wouldn’t be possible if Zeke wasn’t around.

However, when Zeke and Armin sit in the Paths and talk, the latter somehow manages to convince the former that he is committing a sin by helping Eren in the mass killing. Hence, Zeke experiences a change of heart, and that’s when he decides to stop Rumbling by sacrificing himself. While every other soldier looks for a way to find Eren within the Founding Titan, Zeke appears in front of Levi in his human form intentionally and gets killed. Zeke knew that Levi would kill him without even flinching, and that’s exactly what happened.

After Eren’s connection with the Royal Blood gets torn, the Colossal Titans stop moving, thus bringing an end to the Rumbling.

