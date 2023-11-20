MAPPA controversy continues to rise as netizens claim several Jujutsu Kaisen animators are quitting MAPPA, but is there any truth to this?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is currently in the middle of MAPPA’s biggest controversy. The animation studio is infamous for its poor working conditions, which are only getting worse in recent years. 2023 witnessed some of MAPPA’s best series, including Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, Attack on Titan final episode, Hell’s Paradise, and so on.

Jujutsu Kaisen, in particular, has been insanely popular even before it started airing. The new art style captured fans’ hearts, and it’s adapting two of the most popular manga arcs. However, the studio is overworking the animators, and many have called out the issue.

Even though they have to delete their posts afterward, the community has already noticed the issue. Several netizens are claiming that Jujutsu Kaisen animators are quitting MAPPA in between the Season 2 production, but is it true?

Are Jujutsu Kaisen animators quitting MAPPA amid Season 2 production?

Despite countless rumors circulating on social media, Jujutsu Kaisen animators will not quit amid Season 2 production. However, it’s unclear if they would want to work for MAPPA again if they’re not provided with better working conditions.

Vincent Chansard, one of the most popular animators in the industry, has confirmed he won’t be working for MAPPA again. He shared his thoughts on Twitter/X: “2 years ago, I said I would never work for MAPPA again. Hakuyu Go-san was the only one who made me reconsider, but this was the last time. Will see if I get permission to post Genga. Here are some photos I took when I was working on the cut of Mahoraga in the pool.”

Vincent is one of the key animators in several iconic One Piece episodes of Wano Saga, such as Gear 5 debut, Zoro vs King, and so on. He has also contributed to One Piece Film: Red and Boruto anime. Last week, Vincent was one of the animators in Season 2 Episode 17. However, he was not a part of the main team and only came as a guest animator.

Most of the animators in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 are freelancers who have signed a contract with MAPPA. Therefore, it’s unlikely that they will break their contract and leave the team. One of the animators, RocciaNobili shared: “Punching Mahito is so satisfying…” This scene is supposed to appear in the upcoming episodes, which means that the production is still ongoing.

As for the rumors about Jujutsu Kaisen animators quitting MAPPA, here are a few examples. Kindly note that there is no credit to claim these statements are true.

