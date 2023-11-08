A Condition Called Love: Cast, premiere window & more

Megumi Morino’s hit Shojo manga A Condition Called Love is finally getting an anime adaptation. Here is everything we know about it so far.

First introduced to the public in 2017, Megumi Morino’s A Condition Called Love, won fans hearts with its poignant portrayal of a high school student’s first experience with love.

The anime adaptation was first announced on June 7, 2023 and the wait will soon be over for its debut.

From its premiere window to details about its cast and crew, here is everything we know so far about upcoming anime series: A Condition Called Love.

A Condition Called Love release window

The series will premiere in April 2024.

Spring 2024 is shaping up to be a fantastic period for anime fans, with new shows and new seasons scheduled to be released. And this now includes the upcoming rom-com: A Condition Called Love.

On November 8, anime’s official twitter account announced that the first episodes would premiere in April 2024. And that’s not all! It also provided new character visuals and details of two character members.

A Condition Called Love plot

Based on the manga of the same name by Megumi Morino, who is also known for Wake Up, Sleeping Beauty, A Condition Called Love follows the somewhat unconventional relationship between high schoolers, Hotaru Hinase and Hanamoi Saki.

When Hotaru (a young girl who doesn’t understand love) sees Hananoi (a hopeless romantic) get dumped in public, she offers him her umbrella as shelter from the snow. There begins their surprisingly relatable story about two teenagers discovering the true meaning of love.

Cast & crew

Alongside the announcement, two new character visuals for the show’s leads were also revealed.

Prolific voice actress Kana Hanazawa, known for Akane Tsunemori in Psycho-Pass, will voice 16-year-old Hotaru Hinase. And joining her as Hanamoi Saki is the lesser-known Chiaki Kobayashi, who voiced Gabimaru in Hell’s Paradise.

Producing the anime is the relatively new studio East Fish Studio. While it doesn’t have many projects under its belt yet, it’s becoming know for its slice-of-life series and rom-coms such as Ten Count and Fragtime.

At present, this is all the information that’s been released about A Condition Called Love. While there is no trailer, specific release date or a known streaming platform partner outside of Japan, we will update you as soon as we know. So stay tuned.

