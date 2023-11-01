Jellyfish Can’t Swim in the Night: Everything we know so far

From release window to key visuals, here is everything we know so far about Doga Kobo’s upcoming anime: Jellyfish Can’t Swim in the Night.

Spring 2024 is shaping up to be an exciting period for anime fans. Jellyfish Can’t Swim in the Night is yet another original anime set to grace our screens.

And there’s more! Produced by Doga Kobo, known for creating colorful slice-of-life stories, to celebrate their 50th anniversary, there’s also a manga adaptation in the works.

Article continues after ad

So, if you can’t wait to find out more about this original series, here is everything we know so far about Jellyfish Can’t Swim in the Night.

Article continues after ad

There isn’t an official release date yet. However, the anime is scheduled to debut in April 2024.

Produced by Doga Kobo and created by JELEE, who is currently an unknown in the anime world, the series will be directed by Jujutsu Kaisen’s storyboard artist Ryohei Takeshita.

Article continues after ad

However, an October 23 Twitter release showed a key visual and sneak peak produced by JELEE for this slice-of-life anime.

Additionally, with character designs by the established Japanese artist known only as popman3580, who is currently popular for their vibrant and laidback art style, alongside Junichiro Taniguchi (known for Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru). This original anime could inject a fresh take into the slice-of-life genre.

Article continues after ad

The anime will premiere on the TOKYO MX, Kansai TV and BS11 channels in Japan. However, we currently don’t know where it will be streaming outside of the country.

Article continues after ad

Jellyfish Can’t Swim in the Night manga

There is no official release date for the manga adaptation. However, the anime’s website announced that it will also launch in April 2024.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Alongside the anime, Niko Fujii – who is best know for his work on the 2016-2018 slice-of-life series Mashiro-kun wa Sewa wo Yakitai! – is writing a manga adaptation. And it will be released on Kodansha’s Magazine Pocket app.

On November 1, Niko Fujii shared a preview illustration from the manga, depicting four young girls posing as though they are taking a photograph.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Is there a trailer for Jellyfish Can’t Swim in the Night?

The first trailer for the series was released on November 1.

Showing colourful visuals, cute characters, and a vibrant Shibuya setting and gaining over 50,000 views within hours, its safe to say that Japanese fans of slice-of-life anime are looking forward to its debut.

The trailer also revealed the anime’s main cast:

Miku Itō (known for Spy Classroom) as Mahiru Kōzuki

Rie Takahashi (known for Starting Life in Another World) as Kano Yamanouchi

Miyu Tomita (Grand Prix winner of the 2014 Seiyuu Artist Training Program) as Kiwi Watase

Miyuri Shimabukuro (known for Summer Ghost) as Mei “Kim Anouk” Takanashi

The official website describes the plot as a story about a girl in Shibuya trying to find herself, until a chance encounter changes everything. But that’s all we know so far.

Article continues after ad

Stay tuned for more updates on this upcoming series. We’re sure that Jellyfish Can’t Swim in the Night will be just as entertaining and heartfelt as the other beloved anime in Doga Kobo’s catalog.

Article continues after ad

While you wait for its April release, why not check out our other anime updates below?