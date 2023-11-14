Isekai anime is one of the most popular genres of the moment. So, here are five series that you’ll love if you’re a fan of Rising of the Shield Hero.

Rising of the Shield Hero became one of the most popular shows in the isekai genre when it first debuted in 2019. The plot follows Naofumi Iwatani, a college student and gamer who was suddenly transported into a new world as a “shield hero”.

Over the years, we’ve witnessed him experiencing betrayal from his comrades, having to defend himself, and attempting to make sense of this strange new land. And now we’re in the middle of season 3, many of the show’s fans are likely wondering what other series are out there.

From dark comedies to action series, here are five isekai shows that are perfect for Rising of the Shield Hero fans.

5 best isekai anime for Rising of the Shield Hero fans

Before we begin, let’s first establish what isekai actually is. Isekai anime takes characters out of their normal world and transports them into a strange new one, where they usually have to face some kind of quest.

So now we’ve got that out of the way, let’s start.

5. That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime

Forget The Chronicles of Narnia or Neil Gaiman’s Stardust, going to a strange and unfamiliar world isn’t always what you would expect it to be.

In Rising of the Shield Hero, Naofumi finds himself betrayed, isolated and forced to survive in a world that’s different from everything he’s ever known. While That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime takes a more light-hearted approach, featuring Satoru Mikami who, after meeting his end in the ordinary world, undergoes a quirky transformation into a slime.

The series follows Satoru’s journey as he acclimatises to his new, goopy existence tries to build his own nation of monsters. However, things aren’t as easy as they seem. His actions set off a chain of events that will change this new world forever.

Available to watch on: Crunchyroll

4. How Not to Summon a Demon Lord

Just like Rising of the Shield Hero, How Not to Summon a Demon Lord turns the isekai genre on its head.

Based on the 2014 light novel by Yukiya Murasaki, the story follows Takuma Sakamoto, a gamer who is transported into his favorite MMORPG world. How? In the game world, two girls attempt to turn his character – Demon King Diablo – into their slave. But the spell rebounds and they end up summoning him and turning into his servants instead.

One of the main comparisons between the two shows is that they both cover controversial themes of human rights and slavery, but in a fantasy setting. So, if you found the relationship between Naofumi and Raphtalia intriguing, then you might also enjoy How Not to Summon a Demon Lord.

Available to watch on: Crunchyroll

3. Overlord

Developed by Madhouse, Overlord is one of the most popular isekai series of all time (perhaps even more popular than Rising of the Shield Hero).

The plot follows the standard isekai tropes, but with a bit of a twist. After the server shutdown of an MMO game, a powerful wizard named Momonga finds himself trapped, forced to embody his favorite character. Now transported into the game, Momonga shifts his focus to seizing control of this new world, determined to uncover the cause behind his predicament.

Just like Rising of the Shield Hero, this sometimes hilarious and often heartfelt series offers a unique take on the what it’s like as a stranger in a strange land trope. Plus, with four seasons, there’s plenty of episodes to keep you occupied for hours.

Available to watch on: Crunchyroll

2. Fushigi Yugi

It’s time to get old-school with Fushigi Yugi. Just like the 1984 film The NeverEnding Story, the protagonists of Fushigi Yugi find themselves transported into an ancient world via a magical book.

The premise of Fushigi Yugi is simple. It revolves around two teenage girls, Miaka Yuki and Yui Hongo. Their ordinary lives takes an extraordinary turn when they are pulled into the pages of a magical book known as the Universe of the Four Gods. As they navigate this new and unfamiliar world (which resembles ancient China), the duo encounters numerous challenges, their resilience tested as they strive to save the newfound world and find a way back home. A little like the hardships Naofumi had to face in Rising of the Shield Hero.

Available to watch on: Crunchyroll

1. Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?

Finally on our list is this highly-rated comedy series, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?

Adapted from Fujino Omori’s light novel of the same name, the series unfolds in a magical realm called Orario. Here, adventurers actively enter underground labyrinth known as the Dungeon, engaging in quests to uncover treasures and combat monsters.

However, our hero Bell Cranel is slightly different from the others. He doesn’t care about fame or fortune. All he wants are girls! But he soon finds out that nothing rarely works out as planned, when he ends up becoming a damsel in distress himself.

Available to watch on: Crunchyroll

And there you have it! For all you Rising of the Shield Hero enthusiasts out there, here are our top five recommendations for similar isekai anime series to dive into once the third season ends. From comedy series to dark fantasies, there’s bound to be something on this list that piques your interest.

