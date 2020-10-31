 Pokimane's big-brain Among Us tactic exposes PewDiePie as an Imposter - Dexerto
Among Us

Pokimane’s big-brain Among Us tactic exposes PewDiePie as an Imposter

Published: 31/Oct/2020 23:52

by Alan Bernal
InnerSloth / PewDiePie YouTube / Pokimane Twitch

Pokimane used a clever trick in Among Us that instantly exposed PewDiePie as one of the game’s imposters while teaching her audience an easier way to figure out if someone is trying to conceal their identity amid the crew.

It’s no secret that Among Us has become a go-to option for many of the top gaming streamers and YouTubers; these content creators have been refining their lies throughout their gameplay, though there are some pitfalls that they’re still easily making.

One of those mistakes as an imposter is not knowing the time constraints that a given task demands from the crew member before it’s completed. For anyone that hasn’t played, this means that someone with a keen eye on their fellow ‘crew’ can easily tell if someone’s trying to deceive the lobby by pretending to do a task.

Some imposters fake it well, some stumble through the game hoping they don’t get caught, and others still get exposed for a momentary lapse in judgment, which is exactly what happened to PewDiePie.

You can keep track of other crew members in Among Us in more than one way.

Over on Polus in Communications, Pokimane was sus on Pewds as the two, along with 100 Thieves’ Valkyrae, were approaching the terminal to upload the task.

PewDiePie entered the room first, immediately going to the computer to start his ‘task,’ quickly followed by Valkyrae and then Pokimane.

“Pewds was on it, Rae got on it like a second after me,” she said to herself, keeping track of who should get off of the task first. “So Pewds should get off it first.”

But the longtime streamer was wide-eyed in disbelief after she saw that the white crew member belonging to the YouTube King was the last to leave the terminal. Always calculating the odds, she waited until later in the game to reveal her evidence, eventually voting to eject PewDiePie out of the game.

In the next round’s meeting, Poki further explained the deep thinking that went into her suspicions: “Upload is a set-timed task, so if someone else and I get on it at the same time, we have to get off of it at the same time. So because Rae and I got on it after Pewds and we got off of it before he did, it made me think that he was faking it.”

Turns out, she was right! After the second imposter was discovered and exposed, the game ended, proving that Pewds had indeed been the first killer. Pokimane’s 10,000 IQ assessment is yet another example of the type of awareness players need to have in order to be successful in Among Us.

Among Us

CouRage baits Pokimane on Among Us with 200IQ name trick

Published: 31/Oct/2020 15:27 Updated: 31/Oct/2020 15:42

by Daniel Cleary
Innersloth / CouRage / Pokimane

Popular YouTuber Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop pulled off a clever name change technique in Among Us, baiting fellow streamer Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys into revealing herself as an imposter with this hilarious trick.

Among Us has blown up on streaming platforms like Twitch and YouTube in recent months, as many of the biggest creators in gaming have now tried their hand at the popular party title.

While Among Us started out as a fun game to play with friends, players are now starting to find unique tricks that can give them an advantage over their opponents and YouTube star CouRageJD revealed one example of this in a recent broadcast.

Among Us has become one of the most viewed games in recent months.

The role of an impostor can be a difficult one to pilot in Among Us, as players are required to eliminate as many crewmates as possible and sabotage the ship, all while remaining undetected.

While there are plenty of tools and strategies to counter the imposters, such as using the cameras or grouping up when completing tasks, a new strategy that involves changing your in-game name has been revealed, making it even harder to back-stab your friends.

Courage shared a clip of this tactic, revealing that his plan was to use his shortened name to his advantage, by blending in with the satellite tower he was standing behind.

“Changed my name on Among Us to just the letter ‘I’,” he explained, highlighting how difficult it was to spot him, and with Lazarbeam as his bait, he simply waited for an impostor to make their move.

Unfortunately for Pokimane, she fell right for this trap, attacking Lazarbeam after it appeared to be safe and revealing herself as the impostor in the match.

Courage instantly popped out of where he was hiding, reporting her actions, and could not help but burst into laughter as he was accusing Pokimane to win the match for his remaining crewmates.

While hilarious Among Us tricks such as this one will eventually become well known and won’t be as effective, they can still be worth trying to turn the tides in a match.