Pokimane's big-brain Among Us tactic exposes PewDiePie as an Imposter - Dexerto

Pokimane used a clever trick in Among Us that instantly exposed PewDiePie as one of the game’s imposters while teaching her audience an easier way to figure out if someone is trying to conceal their identity amid the crew.

It’s no secret that Among Us has become a go-to option for many of the top gaming streamers and YouTubers; these content creators have been refining their lies throughout their gameplay, though there are some pitfalls that they’re still easily making.

One of those mistakes as an imposter is not knowing the time constraints that a given task demands from the crew member before it’s completed. For anyone that hasn’t played, this means that someone with a keen eye on their fellow ‘crew’ can easily tell if someone’s trying to deceive the lobby by pretending to do a task.

Some imposters fake it well, some stumble through the game hoping they don’t get caught, and others still get exposed for a momentary lapse in judgment, which is exactly what happened to PewDiePie.

Over on Polus in Communications, Pokimane was sus on Pewds as the two, along with 100 Thieves’ Valkyrae, were approaching the terminal to upload the task.

PewDiePie entered the room first, immediately going to the computer to start his ‘task,’ quickly followed by Valkyrae and then Pokimane.

“Pewds was on it, Rae got on it like a second after me,” she said to herself, keeping track of who should get off of the task first. “So Pewds should get off it first.”

But the longtime streamer was wide-eyed in disbelief after she saw that the white crew member belonging to the YouTube King was the last to leave the terminal. Always calculating the odds, she waited until later in the game to reveal her evidence, eventually voting to eject PewDiePie out of the game.

In the next round’s meeting, Poki further explained the deep thinking that went into her suspicions: “Upload is a set-timed task, so if someone else and I get on it at the same time, we have to get off of it at the same time. So because Rae and I got on it after Pewds and we got off of it before he did, it made me think that he was faking it.”

Turns out, she was right! After the second imposter was discovered and exposed, the game ended, proving that Pewds had indeed been the first killer. Pokimane’s 10,000 IQ assessment is yet another example of the type of awareness players need to have in order to be successful in Among Us.