Among Us to finally release new Airship map: patch date, first look, more - Dexerto

The Among Us community are finally getting a new map from Innersloth after months of waiting, and patient players are getting rewarded with the biggest map in the game to date, for free.

The online multiplayer social deduction game once took Twitch and the livestreaming community by storm with thousands swarming the indie title that originally released back in 2018.

Since then, its viral popularity has also brought with it an insatiable audience who want new ways to dupe, deceive, and lure crew members into the jaws of the Imposters.

Ever since teasing The Airship in early December 2020, there’s been a huge wave of anticipation for players who’ve been craving a new map for the game.

Among Us: The Airship release date

After months of silence, InnerSloth finally released a complete look at the upcoming Airship map that’s going to be released at the end of the month.

Along with a trailer for the new map, the devs announced that the free update will be launching on March 31, 2021, leaving fans with just a few weeks before it gets pushed to the live servers.

Among Us: The Airship update

The Airship is going to give people the ability to actually start in the room the want to when the game starts. This is just one of the many updates people can expect when the patch rolls through later

Like they’ve said before, InnerSloth was taken completely by surprise with the spike in Among Us popularity. As such they even canceled Among Us 2 in lieu of improving the base game.

After addressing everything from maintenance and the day-to-day of working in a surprise hit, the devs are now ready to launch the game’s fourth map. The download size of the Airship update has yet to be announced.

Among Us: The Airship rooms

Although we don’t have a complete map breakdown of the new locale just yet, we’ve been able to see a few names in the trailer.

Cockpit

Vault

Brig

Security

Medical

Meeting Room

Gap Room

Cells

Engine Room

Records

Main Hall

Kitchen

We’re also waiting to see all the tasks in the new Airship map, but we don’t have to wait long at all to find out.

Among Us The Airship update is expected to release on March 31, and will likely be received with a ton of players making a trip back to the game.