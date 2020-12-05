Logo
How to get free exclusive Among Us Glitch pet from Twitch Rivals

Published: 5/Dec/2020 2:33

by Andrew Amos
Among Us Glitch pet from Twitch Rivals
Having a cute little pet following you around in Among Us is one of the game’s greatest pleasures. Sure, it’s sad to imagine their reaction after being brutally killed, but it’s nice to have a buddy. Now, you can get a new one for free thanks to Twitch.

Among Us pets are a pretty cool concept. It’s a simple concept to just have something following around while you do tasks, but the feeling is oddly warming.

If you’re getting tired of your current selection though, or even want to flex your stream, you can do so now with an exclusive Among Us Glitch pet courtesy of Twitch Rivals. Best of all? It’s totally free.

How to unlock Among Us Twitch pet

The process of unlocking the Glitch pet for Among Us is very simple. All you need to do is watch 30 minutes of the game, and the pet will be yours ⁠— with a few conditions.

First of all, you have to keep your eyes on Twitch Rivals. That’s a bit obvious, given it’s a Twitch icon. You also have to link your Twitch account to your Among Us client, which you can do in-game.

Here’s a step-by-step guide of exactly what you need to do:

  1. Open Among Us and click the cog
  2. Open up the Data tab and click the Twitch Glitch icon on the bottom right.
  3. Authorize Twitch to allow Among Us drops and to open the client.
  4. Watch 30 minutes of Twitch Rivals Among Us.
  5. Click the Claim button in Chat after 30 minutes has passed to get your Glitch pet.

When does the Among Us Twitch Glitch pet gift expire?

You’ll have until December 18 to redeem your Among Us Twitch Glitch pet inside the game. Once you get it, it’s yours to keep forever.

So, if you want one, be sure to tune into Twitch Rivals over the coming days, and it should take no time at all.

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.