How to get free exclusive Among Us Glitch pet from Twitch Rivals

Having a cute little pet following you around in Among Us is one of the game’s greatest pleasures. Sure, it’s sad to imagine their reaction after being brutally killed, but it’s nice to have a buddy. Now, you can get a new one for free thanks to Twitch.

Among Us pets are a pretty cool concept. It’s a simple concept to just have something following around while you do tasks, but the feeling is oddly warming.

If you’re getting tired of your current selection though, or even want to flex your stream, you can do so now with an exclusive Among Us Glitch pet courtesy of Twitch Rivals. Best of all? It’s totally free.

How to unlock Among Us Twitch pet

The process of unlocking the Glitch pet for Among Us is very simple. All you need to do is watch 30 minutes of the game, and the pet will be yours ⁠— with a few conditions.

First of all, you have to keep your eyes on Twitch Rivals. That’s a bit obvious, given it’s a Twitch icon. You also have to link your Twitch account to your Among Us client, which you can do in-game.

Here’s a step-by-step guide of exactly what you need to do:

Open Among Us and click the cog Open up the Data tab and click the Twitch Glitch icon on the bottom right. Authorize Twitch to allow Among Us drops and to open the client. Watch 30 minutes of Twitch Rivals Among Us. Click the Claim button in Chat after 30 minutes has passed to get your Glitch pet.

To account link:

➡️Open Among Us. Click the Cog. ➡️Click “Data” ➡️Click on the Twitch Glitch. You’ll be redirected to Twitch. ➡️Once logged into Twitch, click “Authorize” for Among Us Drops. ➡️Allow Twitch to open Among Us. then it’s all about them Glitch Pets! pic.twitter.com/FT5ZVAOjEE — Twitch Rivals (@TwitchRivals) December 4, 2020

When does the Among Us Twitch Glitch pet gift expire?

You’ll have until December 18 to redeem your Among Us Twitch Glitch pet inside the game. Once you get it, it’s yours to keep forever.

So, if you want one, be sure to tune into Twitch Rivals over the coming days, and it should take no time at all.