 Among Us hackers targeted as InnerSloth rush out emergency hotfix - Dexerto
Among Us

Among Us hackers targeted as InnerSloth rush out emergency hotfix

Published: 23/Oct/2020 11:26

by Georgina Smith
Among Us emergency meeting screen
InnerSloth, the developers of Among Us, have announced that they will be pushing an emergency server update after floods of reports from users that hackers have begun plaguing the game.

While indie social deduction game Among Us was first released in 2018, it experienced an unexpected lease of life in 2020, on a colossal scale.

In September the game surpassed 100 million downloads, and has spread to every corner of the internet, with many huge personalities streaming the game most recently including AOC a.k.a Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a popular American politician.

Among Us steam header
Innersloth
Among Us has experienced a new lease of life in 2020, leading to its devs scrapping a proposed sequel.

The extreme flip from quiet indie game to global hit has naturally come with its challenges, and the dev team has been trying their utmost to deal with the vulnerabilities that come alongside such unexpected demand.

One such vulnerability is the presence of hackers in the game. People have encountered varying levels of hacking including having their skins removed and spawning outside of the map, which seems to be as a result of hackers using mods in public lobbies.

Most recently, players have been experiencing a bout of hacking seemingly from one individual named Eric Loris, who takes control of the chat and forces every member to repeat the same message to “subscribe to Eric Loris on YouTube (or I hack your device.)”

InnerSloth take action against hackers

As reports increased, InnerSloth were forced to take action to prevent the problem from getting worse. On Twitter they said “we’re are super duper aware of the current hacking issue and we’re looking into it.”

They announced that they “will be pushing out an emergency server update so people who are in game will get kicked from games,” but for the time being encouraged players to “please play private games or with people that you trust!”

Developer Forest stated in his own tweets that the reason it’s taken until now to roll the update out now is because he “was afraid of false positives.”

He explained that “you totally might see the game think you’re hacking when you’re not. I’ve done my best to find this kind of bug, but my hand is forced this time.”

It is hoped that this emergency update will put an end to, or at least dramatically decrease the number of hackers in the game. Not only that, but allow the game to continue to prosper as it has done so far this year.

Opinion

AOC’s Twitch stream is the 2020 version of shaking hands & kissing babies

Published: 21/Oct/2020 16:15 Updated: 21/Oct/2020 16:31

by Chris Stokel-Walker
AOC on Twitch
AoC Twitch

A first-time Twitch streamer managing to hit the top five most engaged Twitch streams of all time is news in any instance, but when the streamer is Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, it’s even more newsworthy.

At its peak, AOC’s stream of Among Us, which also featured Pokimane and Dr Lupo, had 439,000 viewers. The broadcast was seen 4.6 million times in the eight hours after it ended. These are huge numbers, and indicate AOC’s tech literacy – something few politicians seem to possess. But it’s also an indication of how in this strange, ‘new-normal’ world, political campaigning in 2020 is less about going out and meeting people, and more about presenting yourself online.

The 2020 US presidential election is mere weeks away, and while the incumbent President has been crisscrossing the country, holding mass physical events, the Democrats have chosen a more low-key, digital campaign trail.

Presidential candidate Joe Biden has hosted virtual town halls and live streams, which have given him the ability to connect to digitally-engaged audiences. But those often lack the personal touch.

AOC Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Instagram
Instagram: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
AOC’s broadcast was seen 4.6 million times in the eight hours after it ended

What AOC’s stream does is plug that relatability gap. Political campaigns are won on hearts and minds as much as policies. Part of the reason politicians head out on arduous journeys is to meet as many people as possible and convince them to visit polling stations on election day. They often do that less by drilling down into the nitty-gritty of specific policies they want to enact if elected, but instead by convincing voters that they are relatable human beings who can be trusted with power.

A 2014 academic study identified that first impressions matter when it comes to politicians, and so AOC’s stream – where she played Among Us while chatting to those congregated on her stream – works so well. It’s a method she’s used elsewhere online, too, hosting Instagram Lives while preparing meals and talking about her life, slipping in political policy stances to win over voters.

Her Twitch stream is the 2020 pandemic equivalent of “walking the rope line” – the minutes before and after set-piece speeches, where politicians shake voters’ hands and kiss their babies. It allows people a glimpse into her life, and the ability to consider politicians, many of whom have spent their lives trying to ascend to positions of power, as ordinary human beings. It unbuttons the shirt collar and starched suits of Washington DC and instead reminds people that they’re voting for individuals with lives and interests outside of who’s winning and who’s losing in the political horse race.

Which is why it’s so successful. Both Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump have previously joined Twitch, but most of the content they posted there was simply live streams of in-person campaign events. What AOC is doing is different: it’s accessible, always on, and intensely personal.

“You can’t hide authenticity when streaming on Twitch,” says Steven Buckley, associate lecturer at the University of the West of England, where he studies politics, language, and digital culture.

“It’s not like a traditional TV interview where a politician can prepare answers in advance via focus group testing,” he adds. “You have to be able to react in the moment and AOC is currently one of the most authentic and natural communicators in US politics.”

It’s also an extension of the idea of politicians as influencers, following in the footsteps of Indonesian president Joko Widodo, who has 2.35 million subscribers on YouTube, where he posts behind-the-scenes videos of his political campaign events.

We know that young people are increasingly important in the political calculations made by campaigns and that digital outreach is increasingly vital in an ever-more important election. Up until now, social media’s impact on elections has proven relatively limited, despite pretty much every major election in the 21st century being called the “first true social media campaign”.

But this is a major election being held under the shadow of the coronavirus, and one of the first where one of the campaigns vowed to limit their physical campaigning. That Twitch stream could inject the personality and the humanity that helps sway undecided voters to back one side over the other – and if nothing else, it’s a reminder that politicians, despite what we all say, are human too.