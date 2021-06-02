Among Us nugget from McDonald’s BTS meal starts $50k Ebay bidding war - Dexerto

If there are two things that have gone massively viral in 2021, it’s Among Us and the McDonald’s BTS meal. Well, in the strangest crossover you’re likely to see for the rest of the year, an Among Us-shaped chicken nugget from the combo has gone viral. Yes, you read that right.

Among Us, released in 2018, took over YouTube and Twitch with an influx of the biggest content creators – from Valkyrae to KSI. In the game, players are tasked with finding the imposter.

In an unlikely turn of events, somebody has visited McDonald’s to pick up the new BTS meal and found an imposter in their box of McNuggets.

Advertisement

An Among Us-shaped chicken bite has been found and listed to eBay, with bids surpassing an astonishing $50,000.

Among Us nugget from McDonald’s BTS meal goes viral

The listing has over 155 bids on it, and if you were to buy the (presumably cold) nugget, there will be no returns available for the buyer. The condition is “Used” and will be shipped with USPS First Class.

Having read through the product description, there are a few other things to note for potential buyers. “This food product has an average expiration of about 14 days and will be delivered prior to expiration.

“Item will be Frozen and then Air sealed to ensure freshness with secure shipping method.”

Advertisement

The official Among Us account responded to the listing on June 2, and the price has spiked massively since that post.

there's a $34,443.43 among us chicken nugget on sale and i don't know how to feel about it??? but also?? i want ithttps://t.co/9I02dtWdmf pic.twitter.com/uf3bRe6dDE — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) June 1, 2021

Xbox responds

In a cheeky response, Xbox posted: “For that price it must come with Szechuan Sauce.”

For that price it must come with Szechuan Sauce. — Xbox (@Xbox) June 1, 2021

The listing, which has almost 700 different potential buyers watching it, says it will be shipped from Utah, in the United States.

It will be interesting to see what the final price ends up being when the listing closes on Friday, June 4. At this rate, for all we know it could eclipse $100k – crazy.