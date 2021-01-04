Logo
Among Us

KSI’s Among Us game ends in disaster after rookie voice chat slip up

Published: 4/Jan/2021 13:19

by Georgina Smith
KSI in a YouTube video next to 3 Among Us characters
YouTube: KSI / InnerSloth

Share

Among Us ksi

YouTuber KSI was caught red-handed when playing Among Us in the chaos-causing proximity chat, giving the game away that he’d killed two people without realizing he was in earshot of fellow creator Randolph.

Among Us was undoubtedly the indie sensation of the year in 2020, its minimalistic graphics alongside the gripping gameplay launching it into international success, with just about every creator having given the game a go on stream.

In recent months a new mod has also been leveling up the already tense gameplay. The external ‘Proximity Chat’ mod allows players to join a group voice call while playing, with the volume getting louder and quieter depending on how close you are to other players. Detailed on how to try this mod out for yourself can be found here.

It does however have the potential to get imposters into trouble if they don’t know exactly who is nearby, and KSI a.k.a. JJ Olatunji was the latest to fall victim.

KSI next to an Among Us graphic
Youtube, JJ Alatunji / InnerSloth
KSI got millions of views for his ‘wheel decides Among Us’ videos.

YouTuber Randolph was giving his best shot at being a crewmate aboard the ship, making sure he vocalized every time he did a task so that nearby players also in Proximity mode could hear that he wasn’t being suspicious and make sure they didn’t think he was the imposter.

KSI’s Proximity Chat error costs him the game

As he walked around the corner into electrical to complete another task, the shadows parted to reveal KSI standing next to the dead bodies of two other players, letting out a delighted laugh as he thought he’d gotten away with it.

However, he almost instantly realized that Randolph was nearby and let out a simple “oh sh*t” before the ‘dead body reported’ alert comically descended over the screen.

Randolph immediately started wheezing with laughter at the unexpected find, as everyone else asked him what happened to cause that reaction. As the YouTuber explained what he saw, KSI can be heard distantly saying, “what do you mean?” and making one last attempt to prove his innocence.

But as expected, everyone ended up voting for JJ, and he made only sounds of disappointment as his avatar drifted across empty space, having been kicked from the ship.

Proximity Chat has proven to be another entertaining addition to an already tense game, and although it isn’t an official feature currently, many hope that InnerSloth will be adding it into the base game in a future update.

Entertainment

Jake Paul wants to fight Floyd Mayweather after Logan Paul exhibition

Published: 3/Jan/2021 19:31

by Virginia Glaze
Jake Paul wants to fight Floyd Mayweather
YouTube: Jake Paul, REVOLT TV, imPaulsive

Share

Jake Paul Logan Paul Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather

YouTube star-turned-pro boxer Jake Paul is still fresh off of his 2nd round victory over Nate Robinson — but while his next opponent has yet to be revealed, it seems that he’s already got a potential candidate in mind.

Jake’s unexpected win over Robinson was quickly overshadowed by yet another internet-shattering development after older brother Logan Paul announced that he would be boxing 50-0 champ, Floyd Mayweather, in February 2021.

Since then, Jake has been calling out every high-profile fighter in the scene for a chance at scoring an equally jaw-dropping match — including his own brother’s upcoming opponent.

On January 2, Logan Paul tweeted that he hopes to take on Avengers star Chris Hemsworth in the ring one day, a similar statement to another post he made in February 2019: “I’ll fight him after Mayweather.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul)

However, Jake wasn’t going to let his older brother’s shine go unchecked, and replied to his post with an equally surprising take regarding his future endeavors in the sport of boxing: “And then I’ll fight Mayweather.”

Jake’s statement comes in wake of his particularly scathing thoughts regarding Logan’s forthcoming fight with Mayweather, where he called his older brother a “fake fighter” and claimed the bout was “just for clout” and “bad for the sport.”

 

Mayweather himself has yet to respond to Jake’s callout, but this is far from the first time the star has boasted about taking on high-profile fighters after he called out the likes of Dillon Danis, Ben Askren and even Conor McGregor, although nothing has yet come of these challenges.

As mentioned above, Logan has expressed a desire to throw down with Hemsworth in the past, claiming that it would “probably be an even match” after the actor joked that he was only as good as the green screen made him.

Considering his ability to score a boxing match with the likes of Mayweather, there’s no telling what Logan will pull off next — although we’re still unsure if Mayweather will be interested in throwing down with his younger brother just yet.