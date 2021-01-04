YouTuber KSI was caught red-handed when playing Among Us in the chaos-causing proximity chat, giving the game away that he’d killed two people without realizing he was in earshot of fellow creator Randolph.

Among Us was undoubtedly the indie sensation of the year in 2020, its minimalistic graphics alongside the gripping gameplay launching it into international success, with just about every creator having given the game a go on stream.

In recent months a new mod has also been leveling up the already tense gameplay. The external ‘Proximity Chat’ mod allows players to join a group voice call while playing, with the volume getting louder and quieter depending on how close you are to other players. Detailed on how to try this mod out for yourself can be found here.

It does however have the potential to get imposters into trouble if they don’t know exactly who is nearby, and KSI a.k.a. JJ Olatunji was the latest to fall victim.

YouTuber Randolph was giving his best shot at being a crewmate aboard the ship, making sure he vocalized every time he did a task so that nearby players also in Proximity mode could hear that he wasn’t being suspicious and make sure they didn’t think he was the imposter.

KSI’s Proximity Chat error costs him the game

As he walked around the corner into electrical to complete another task, the shadows parted to reveal KSI standing next to the dead bodies of two other players, letting out a delighted laugh as he thought he’d gotten away with it.

However, he almost instantly realized that Randolph was nearby and let out a simple “oh sh*t” before the ‘dead body reported’ alert comically descended over the screen.

Randolph immediately started wheezing with laughter at the unexpected find, as everyone else asked him what happened to cause that reaction. As the YouTuber explained what he saw, KSI can be heard distantly saying, “what do you mean?” and making one last attempt to prove his innocence.

But as expected, everyone ended up voting for JJ, and he made only sounds of disappointment as his avatar drifted across empty space, having been kicked from the ship.

Proximity Chat has proven to be another entertaining addition to an already tense game, and although it isn’t an official feature currently, many hope that InnerSloth will be adding it into the base game in a future update.