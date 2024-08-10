YouTuber streams for over 200 hours without sleep & viewers are concerned

YouTuber Norme set out to break the all-time record for the longest time staying awake without sleeping, but he began passing out on stream, hallucinating, and eventually became incoherent.

Norme’s brother, Don, is one of a few people supervising the stream that have been keeping him awake. He’s been repeatedly splashing Norme in the face with water and forcing him to stand.

Viewers were spamming the chat and begging him to stop. Those watching were worried for his safety, with many trying to figure out where Norme is located so a medical professional could check on him.

Even his moderators wanted the stream to end, with one channel mod named Dynasty saying, “GUYS WE NEED TO STOP NORME FROM THIS CHALLENGE BUT NOT BY HARASSING HIM AND HIS FAMILY.”

“Tell all your friends about it, world’s greatest circus. And we’re the clowns,” said Norme’s co-host after trying to keep him awake.

He was already in rough shape right around the 200 hour mark, with YouTuber Jaye noticing the broadcast and commenting on Norme’s state of delirium, a comment he has since replied to.

What’s more, the record Norme’s trying to break isn’t even monitored by Guinness anymore.

According to Guinness, the final record holder was Robert McDonald at 453 hours and 40 minutes. This means that, if Norme wanted to break the record, he’s got a long ways to go. However, they stopped taking new record entries in 1997, anyways.

Additionally, prior records were attempted with medical professionals present who could call off the attempt if someone was in genuine danger as a result of sleep deprivation. This is not the case for Norme’s stream.

Though there are a number of claims that the stream is fake, Norme has restarted the stream numerous times to keep the full VoD of his attempt and has kept all the records on his channel.

At the time of writing, he’s still live.