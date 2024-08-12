Norme breaks no sleep Guinness World Record as viral stream ends on Rumble

Norme has broken the Guinness World Record for the longest time a human has gone without sleep. His viral stream ended on Rumble after multiple platform bans, with police being called to perform a welfare checkup and ambulances arriving at the scene as well.

Norme’s goal was to stay awake for 12 days straight, which would beat the Guinness World Record. While a previous record set the bar at 453 hours, Guinness no longer recognizes this effort.

Because of the controversy surrounding his stream, Norme was kicked off YouTube and Kick and decided to continue his no-sleep stream on Rumble.

After more than 11 days, Norme beat the world record at 264 hours and 24 minutes. However, he didn’t do so without plenty of interruptions as police arrived and emergency services were called to check on his wellbeing.

When he broke the record, Norme had 9,000 viewers on Rumble, and in the hours leading up to the marathon’s end, Norme had the Police called on him for a welfare check-up, which he described as “swatting”.

Hours after the police arrived, an ambulance was also called for him too.

Norme officially ended his Rumble stream after being awake for 264 hours and 56 minutes. Moving forward, when well rested, he expects to circle back and stream on Twitch.

Since 1997, Guinness hasn’t monitored the record for the longest time awake due to its dangerous effects on the human body. That particular record belongs to Robert McDonald, who stayed awake for 453 hours and 40 minutes.

Norme’s time would be enough to beat Randy Gardner’s attempt in 1964, when he stayed awake for 264 hours. However, in the years since, two other people, McDonald and Maureen Weston, have stayed awake for more than 400 hours.

All previous attempts had medical professionals on board to monitor them, though Norme’s attempt did not have any advisors of this kind, sparking concern for his overall health.