YouTuber Westen Champlin fined after police called to burnout contest

YouTuber Westen Champlin was fined after the police arrived to his backyard burnout contest multiple times.

With 3.5M subscribers, Champlin has amassed a rather sizable following with his off-the-wall antics involving all types of cars and trucks.

Westen uploaded a video showing dozens of cars doing burnouts inside of a dedicated area of his shop parking lot on June 16, 2024, and in it, the police were called multiple times.

After half a dozen loud, highly modified cars made their way through the burnout pad, the YouTuber was called to the front of the property after being told the police had arrived.

“How mad are they?” Westen asked before another member of his team explained that they aren’t very mad.

The video cut to Westen and his team talking to the female officer, who simply explained that someone had called and complained about the noise coming from his property. He walked back to the burnout party and explained what happened.

“We’re going to continue our burnout party, but we have now a massive fine,” he stated.

The burnouts promptly continued, but it wasn’t long until the police department arrived back at Champlin’s property with yet another noise complaint.

“Remember how we talked about there being a fine? The lady’s back from the police department… she’s here with a clipboard, and there might be a bigger fine,” he said.

The YouTuber even played a joke on his team by having the officer put him in handcuffs and into the back of her cruiser. It wasn’t long until he was back and Westen’s team quickly restarted the burnout party.

This is just the latest car-related video to go viral across social media in 2024. A Kick streamer totaled his McLaren 720S back in March, and a YouTuber did the same to his McLaren Senna in May.

