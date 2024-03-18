Jack Doherty calls cops after claiming thief tried to steal his Lamborghini

Kick streamer Jack Doherty allegedly called the police after claiming a thief tried to break in and steal his Lamborghini from his driveway.

Jack Doherty originally rose to popularity on YouTube before becoming one of the leading streamers on Kick.

He has become known for his regular IRL streams that are often filled with drama surrounding his ex-relationships or with other content creators. One of which is Jynxzi, who he has called his “most disliked” creator.

On March 17, Doherty claimed that a thief tried to steal his Lamborghini, as he then called the cops and showed footage of the alleged suspect.

Article continues after ad

Jack Doherty claims thief attempted to steal his Lamborghini

Jack Doherty revealed the situation in several posts on his Twitter/X account.

One of which involved him calling an alleged cop in a posted clip, where he explained: “Someone broke into my property this morning and tried to steal my Lamborghini and the keys were in the car.

Article continues after ad

“And then I went to go look for my keys to drive the car and we’ve tracked him down as I had an AirTag on it and it was just the AirTag a mile down the road.”

Jack Doherty Jack Doherty’s red Lamborghini that he claims someone tried to steal.

Doherty further claimed: “They hopped the gate and then tried to steal my car but couldn’t figure out how to open the gate. Something like that.”

Article continues after ad

The streamer then revealed the footage from his home security cameras, “You dirty criminals get your paws off my Lambos,” he stated.

The clip showed someone walking up to his red Lamborghini car and trying to get in and then shortly after heading off out of sight.

A few hours later, he followed up with another update: “Alright whoever has my keys, you are not stealing my Lambo tonight, we have barricaded it like crazy. She helped. Lamborghini is going to pick it up in the morning and then we are going to have to switch out the whole key thing, everything.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

At the time of writing, Doherty has not provided any further information regarding the situation.