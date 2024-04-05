YouTuber Gixxer Brah pleads guilty to going over 150 MPH on motorcycle in viral video

YouTuber Gixxer Brah has pled guilty after posting footage of a 20-minute drive from Colorado Springs to Denver going over 150 MPH on his motorcycle.

Rendon Dietzmann, who goes by ‘Gixxer Brah‘ on YouTube, pled guilty after videos showcasing him at insane speeds caught the attention of police, notably his 200mph motorcycle challenge.

After putting out a warrant for his arrest and beginning a manhunt for the motorcyclist, police arrested Dietzmann on February 7. He was charged with seven misdemeanor and traffic crimes, including menacing and reckless endangerment.

According to the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, the 32-year-old has since accepted a plea deal and pled guilty to speed exhibition.

Article continues after ad

As a result, Dietzmann will be required to pay a fine of up to $300 on top of court costs and the cost of his extradition to Colorado, which comes to $1996.

A 14-day jail sentence also came under the plea deal, which Dietzmann has already served in connection with the case.

Article continues after ad

However, one particular part of his sentencing may impact the motorist’s YouTube career and ability to travel, with 12 points assessed against his driver’s license. He will also no longer be able to drive in Colorado.

After his sentencing on April 23, Dietzmann’s plea deal will go into effect. As of now though, he does not appear bothered by this latest update in his case. Dietzmann’s most recent YouTube video was posted only three days ago at the time of this writing and features clips of news reports discussing his arrest.

Article continues after ad

“The only thing they did by putting out that warrant for *whoever that was riding’s arrest was make you a badass intro [sic],” one person commented, a sentiment Dietzmann agreed with; “Basically.”