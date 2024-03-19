Anthony Padilla, Ian Hecox & more Featured Creators headline VidCon Anaheim 2024

Anthony Padilla, Ian Hecox & more Featured Creators headline VidCon Anaheim 2024YouTube: AnthonyPadilla / VidCon
YouTube stars Anthony Padilla, Ian Hecox, and more are headlining VidCon Anaheim 2024 as the event’s Featured Creators. Here’s everything you need to know.
VidCon Anaheim is coming back for 2024, bringing with it a slew of top-tier talent from the online entertainment space.
From YouTubers to TikTokers and more, VidCon is the one-stop-shop for creators and their fans to meet and exchange ideas for content — and this year is looking especially exciting.
We previously reported that VidCon will feature names like TikTok queen Charli D’Amelio and even MatPat, whose recent retirement from YouTube shook up the entire internet.
Now, even more Featured Creators have been revealed. Here’s the next batch of influencers taking over VidCon Anaheim.
Smosh duo Anthony Padilla & Ian Hecox headline VidCon 2024
Among the slew of talent joining VidCon Anaheim’s roster is none other than Smosh co-founder Anthony Padilla, who famously purchased the brand he started in 2002 alongside Ian Hecox (who will also be attending VidCon) just last year.
Known for his ‘I Spent a Day With’ interviews, Padilla is a master conversationalist with a talent for getting people to open up. Boasting over 7 million subscribers, Padilla’s presence at this year’s VidCon Anaheim can’t be understated.
Other notable creators joining the lineup include Jack Manifold, Markell Washington, Zach King, MissDarcei, and many more, which we have listed below:
- Alex Lewis (Lewberger)
- Amanda Lehan-Canto
- Angela Giarratana
- Anthony Padilla
- Arasha Lalani
- Ash Xu
- BENOFTHEWEEK
- Briel Adams-Wheatley
- Brotherofcolor
- Cash
- Chanse McCrary
- Che Jim
- Courtney Miller
- Damien Haas
- Drea Okeke ( Drea KnowsBest )
- dukelovestaxes
- elsarca
- Hayden Hillier-smith
- Hughie Stone Fish
- Ian Hecox
- Ice Cream Sandwich
- Jack Manifold
- Jake Ceja
- Jeenie.Weenie
- jmancurly
- juixxe
- Kara Lewis
- Katie Feeney
- Katusha
- Keith Habersberger
- Keith Leak Jr.
- Kelly Kay
- Kinigra Deon
- kiranandnivi
- Lana Rae
- Lindsay Nikole
- Lizzy O.
- Markell Washington
- Matt Slays
- Mikey Angelo aka “Mr. Grande”
- MissDarcei
- Nevada
- Nico
- Nikki Garza
- Nimay Ndolo
- Noah Grossman
- PENG PENG LEE
- Rachel Pizzolato
- Rebecca Zamolo
- Shayne Topp
- soupytime
- Tommy Bowe
- Tubby Nugget
- WeRateDogs
- Yuri Lamasbella
- Zach King
- Zach Kornfeld
VidCon Anaheim 2024 will take place in the Anaheim Convention Center in California, from June 26-29. Those wanting to attend can purchase tickets on VidCon’s official website.