Anthony Padilla, Ian Hecox & more Featured Creators headline VidCon Anaheim 2024

YouTube stars Anthony Padilla, Ian Hecox, and more are headlining VidCon Anaheim 2024 as the event’s Featured Creators. Here’s everything you need to know.

VidCon Anaheim is coming back for 2024, bringing with it a slew of top-tier talent from the online entertainment space.

From YouTubers to TikTokers and more, VidCon is the one-stop-shop for creators and their fans to meet and exchange ideas for content — and this year is looking especially exciting.

We previously reported that VidCon will feature names like TikTok queen Charli D’Amelio and even MatPat, whose recent retirement from YouTube shook up the entire internet.

YouTube: The Game Theorists MatPat will be attending VidCon 2024 as a Featured Creator.

Now, even more Featured Creators have been revealed. Here’s the next batch of influencers taking over VidCon Anaheim.

Smosh duo Anthony Padilla & Ian Hecox headline VidCon 2024

Among the slew of talent joining VidCon Anaheim’s roster is none other than Smosh co-founder Anthony Padilla, who famously purchased the brand he started in 2002 alongside Ian Hecox (who will also be attending VidCon) just last year.

Known for his ‘I Spent a Day With’ interviews, Padilla is a master conversationalist with a talent for getting people to open up. Boasting over 7 million subscribers, Padilla’s presence at this year’s VidCon Anaheim can’t be understated.

YouTube: AnthonyPadilla Anthony Padilla of ‘Smosh’ fame is attending VidCon Anaheim 2024, alongside Ian Hecox, as a Featured Creator.

Other notable creators joining the lineup include Jack Manifold, Markell Washington, Zach King, MissDarcei, and many more, which we have listed below:

Alex Lewis (Lewberger)

Amanda Lehan-Canto

Angela Giarratana

Anthony Padilla

Arasha Lalani

Ash Xu

BENOFTHEWEEK

Briel Adams-Wheatley

Brotherofcolor

Cash

Chanse McCrary

Che Jim

Courtney Miller

Damien Haas

Drea Okeke ( Drea KnowsBest )

dukelovestaxes

elsarca

Hayden Hillier-smith

Hughie Stone Fish

Ian Hecox

Ice Cream Sandwich

Jack Manifold

Jake Ceja

Jeenie.Weenie

jmancurly

juixxe

Kara Lewis

Katie Feeney

Katusha

Keith Habersberger

Keith Leak Jr.

Kelly Kay

Kinigra Deon

kiranandnivi

Lana Rae

Lindsay Nikole

Lizzy O.

Markell Washington

Matt Slays

Mikey Angelo aka “Mr. Grande”

MissDarcei

Nevada

Nico

Nikki Garza

Nimay Ndolo

Noah Grossman

PENG PENG LEE

Rachel Pizzolato

Rebecca Zamolo

Shayne Topp

soupytime

Tommy Bowe

Tubby Nugget

WeRateDogs

Yuri Lamasbella

Zach King

Zach Kornfeld

VidCon Anaheim 2024 will take place in the Anaheim Convention Center in California, from June 26-29. Those wanting to attend can purchase tickets on VidCon’s official website.