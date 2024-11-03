Johnny Somali is getting “spawn camped” & attacked on sight in South Korea

Controversial YouTuber Johnny Somali has been attacked again in South Korea, as locals are fed up with his inappropriate antics. It’s at the point where they’re putting a bounty on information on his whereabouts.

Streamer Johnny Somali, known for his provocative behavior while traveling abroad, is once again facing backlash during his visit to South Korea.

In September 2024, he sparked outrage among locals after kissing the Statue of Peace, a well-known monument dedicated to honoring South Korean victims of sexual slavery by Japanese troops during World War II.

This incident is just one of many in a series of controversial actions that have fueled strong reactions among South Korean locals.

On October 31, a confrontation with a stranger during a livestream escalated to physical violence, with the stranger assaulting Somali and causing him to fall to the ground.

The video quickly circulated on social media platforms like Twitter/X and Reddit, where many viewers praised the frustrated local who confronted and attacked Somali. “So he is getting spawn camped,” one person wrote.

“The Koreans aren’t f**king around,” another commented. “Damn, Koreans going hard AF. We salute you,” a third added. “To be fair people have been calling this for a while now, it was just a matter of when,” someone else said.

One user said that a South Korean YouTuber has placed a “bounty” on him, prompting locals to track him down. “It’s cause he’s been green-lit in the Korean YouTube community,” they shared. “A Korean YouTuber put a 1 million won bounty (about $770) for information where he’s at.”

This incident follows a previous altercation in which Somali was punched in the face by a stream sniper, leaving him with a cut above his eye.

The controversial streamer has since been charged with two counts of assault and drug use while in South Korea, and his behavior has even been discussed in the country’s parliament.