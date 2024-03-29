Twitch streamer Arab reportedly kidnapped and held at ransom for $600,000

Twitch streamer Arab has reportedly been kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang in Haiti, who are now demanding a hefty ransom for his release.

IRL Twitch streamer Addison Pierre Maalouf, known online as ‘YourFellowArab,’ has reportedly been kidnapped while returning from Cape Haiti.

Local news site Haiti24 reported that the streamer and his driver had both been “seized” by ‘Lanmò 100 jou,’ a member of the 400 Mawozo gang.

Now, a $600,000 USD ransom is being demanded for their safe return, with reports that $40,000 has already been paid.

Fellow Twitch streamer ‘Lalem‘ took to X (formerly Twitter) to address rumors surrounding the kidnapping, writing, “Tried keeping it private for 2 weeks, but it’s getting out everywhere now. Yes, Arab has been kidnapped in Haiti and we’re working on getting him out. Love y’all, he’ll be out soon.”

He went on to ask those with Addison’s number to not text the streamer for “safety reasons,” with Addison’s editor ‘masih‘ posting “the last bit of footage of him that was captured in Haiti.”

In the video, Addison discussed the danger of gangs in the area, stating he did not want to take any risks; “All it takes is one stupid gang member holding an AK47 for one thing to go wrong.”

Before his departure, Addison wrote on X; “Going on another one of those trips. If I die, thanks for watching what I’ve put out. If I live, all glory to God.”

Addison’s family is allegedly attempting to coordinate with U.S. authorities for his release.