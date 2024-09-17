Logan Paul tears into backlash against Lunchly and YouTuber food products

YouTube star Logan Paul his hitting back at critics of his ‘Lunchly’ collaboration with fellow influencer MrBeast after viewers slammed the product on social media.

On September 16, YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI revealed a major partnership between their beverage brand, Prime Hydration, and MrBeast’s line of Feastables chocolate bars.

The result? Lunchly, a direct competitor to Lunchables, packed lunch kits that can be bought in stores and are usually marketed toward students and school children.

The immediate response from netizens wasn’t positive, though. Both regular viewers and fellow influencers lashed out at the product, with names like xQc labeling it “cancer.”

YouTuber DanDTM was one of the more outspoken content creators, writing in a viral tweet: “What happened to YouTubers, man? I can’t not say anything anymore. This is selling stuff for the sake of making money, simple. How does this benefit their fans?

“This is selling crap to kids who don’t know better than to trust the people who are selling it to them.”

A day later, Paul shot back at DanDTM in a biting quote-retweet.

“I’ll tell you what happened to YouTubers,” he wrote. “We spent our lives creating content and building our brands. Now we want to build businesses.

“You don’t say anything when Lunchables faces bans for allegedly containing LEAD but when we create a better version, you’re upset? Then don’t eat it.”

That’s not all; Paul went on to rebuff YouTuber and sports medicine specialist, Dr. Brian Sutterer, who hit out at Prime Hydration’s electrolytes.

“Sodium getting rebranded as ‘electrolytes’ will be taught in marketing textbooks one day,” Sutterer wrote.

“Crazy how even a ‘sports medicine doctor’ can’t tell the difference between Sodium and Potassium,” Paul shot back. “The referenced 400mg of Electrolytes is the potassium in PRIME, you idiot.”

While this is far from Paul’s first foray with critical viewers, this is just one of many complaints surrounding his Prime Hydration brand as of late.

In fact, the company is facing multiple lawsuits from the likes of the US Olympic Committee and even their own bottler, with damages adding up to the tens of millions of dollars.

As for Paul’s claims regarding lead levels in Lunchables? He isn’t wrong. A Consumer Reports investigation found that “five of 12 tested products would expose someone to 50% or more of California’s maximum allowable amount of lead,” as per reports from CBS News.