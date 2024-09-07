Nikocado Avocado shocks millions with secret 2 year weight loss journey

Nikocado Avocado revealed that he hasn’t made an actual video in two years, with many of the videos on his channel being pre-recorded as he lost around 250 pounds during his time away from YouTube.

Avocado likened that time in his life to a “bad dream” in his initial upload, claiming that he was glad it was all over and that he was back to a weight similar to where he started as a Mukbang creator.

Article continues after ad

His second video would be the one where he revealed that he hadn’t made a new video in almost 2 years, with many of his uploads being pre-recorded:

Though Nikocado is still doing Mukbang content like before, the portion sizes are much smaller and with healthier ingredients like wheat noodles instead of the normal ramen noodles he’d have gone with in the past.

“It was a long eight years, wasn’t it? It was a long eight years… And, I didn’t think that it would have gone this long, but it did. It was like a bad dream, a really bad dream. We were waiting for it to be over. And… it’s over,” he explained.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This tracks, with his last appearance outside of his own YouTube channel being a collaboration with Oompaville that resulted in a few podcast episodes and videos. At the time, Nikocado was joking about getting to 600 lbs. Now, he’s gone the other way.

Oompaville confronted the YouTuber directly on the first episode of their D-Fire podcast and told him he needed to lose weight, claiming he was genuinely worried for his health.

“I just don’t want you to die, I don’t care what you look like,” he told Nick, which launched a discussion about the Mukbang YouTuber’s attempts at dieting.

Article continues after ad

“Let me tell the truth, I’ve actually tried doing diets a few times. I get so hungry,” Nikocado claimed.

Their Dumpster Fire podcast was short-lived, but those who watched the few episodes these two filmed together were rooting for Nikocado’s “redemption arc”. Two years later, he’s done it, calling his journey on YouTube the “greatest social experiment of my entire life.”

Article continues after ad

Both videos where he revealed his secret journey have millions of views, with fans in the comments equal parts shocked and impressed by the YouTuber’s transformation.