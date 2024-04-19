MoistCr1TiKaL slams “creepy” alpha male dating coach charging $3,000 for advice

MoistCr1TiKaL has started beefing with TikTok’s “most insane” alpha male dating coach, who charges his clients up to $3,000 for his advice.

Popular YouTuber ‘MoistCr1TiKaL‘ doesn’t shy away from calling out others on the internet, recently focusing his attention on the “greatest creepy dating coach of all time,” Alpha Dom.

Describing himself as the “pinnacle of dating expertise” with strategies at hand to “decimate his competition,” Dom offers to teach men how to “wield power over women” with video courses starting at $197.

However, according to Dom, some of his clients have paid up to $3,000 for his expertise — though MoistCr1TiKaL is yet to be convinced.

Article continues after ad

Taking to YouTube, MoistCr1TiKaL slammed Dom, stating there was no way his advice “would ever work in a real situation” and that “nobody likes the pushy douchebag that refuses to take no for an answer.”

More so, he claimed the stories Dom shared about his female conquests were a “bunch of baloney” told only to convince other men to buy “the worst advice you’ll ever hear.”

Article continues after ad

“Just another dogsh** dating coach scam looking to capitalize off of people’s insecurity and desperation to try and find a partner,” MoistCr1TiKaL concluded. Disagreeing with that sentiment, Dom hit back on TikTok.

Article continues after ad

“I’m not going to return fire [and] mock him like he mocked me,” Dom said, despite claiming there was “plenty of material” he could use.

Instead, Dom presented MoistCr1TiKaL with an offer; “If you sign my NDA that I have my $3,000 a month clients sign, I will show you what I show them.”

Dom claimed that by opening his “entire world” up to MoistCr1TiKaL, the YouTuber would have no choice but to apologize and agree that “Alpha Dom is absolutely f****** amazing at getting women.”

While MoistCr1TiKaL wasn’t willing to dig into his wallet for $3,000, he did manage to source another content creator who had splurged on Dom’s courses — Jarvis Johnson. And it doesn’t look like Dom will be getting his apology anytime soon.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“You are not mastering the female mind, you haven’t mastered the female anything or experienced it,” MoistCr1TiKaL said.