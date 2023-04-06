MoistCr1TiKal plans to follow Ninja’s streaming strategy after Twitch contract ends

MoistCr1TiKal plans to stream on multiple platforms once his contract with Twitch ends, following in Ninja’s footsteps after Twitch announced plans to split subscriptions 50/50 with all its creators.

Charles ‘MoistCr1TiKal’ White is a hugely popular content creator on many platforms, garnering millions of followers across YouTube, Twitter, and Twitch.

Like many creators, Moist streams on Twitch and uploads separate videos to YouTube. In fact, he has an exclusive contract with Twitch — but he may opt to stream on other platforms once his contract ends.

Back in September, Twitch announced plans to split subscriptions with all its creators 50/50, including its preferred partners, some of whom previously enjoyed a 70/30 sub split.

On April 4, the site said it would begin testing sponsored streams, where sponsors can pay streamers with gifted subscriptions. Given that Twitch is taking a massive split from these profits, this latest change incited a slew of backlash against the platform… and it seems that MoistCr1TiKal is part of the discourse.

MoistCr1TiKal says he'll multi-stream after Twitch contract ends amid big changes to site

In a recent broadcast, Moist admitted that he’d likely broadcast to multiple platforms at once, avoiding exclusivity with Twitch once his contract ends as a result of the site’s unpopular updates.

“I’m not going to be exclusive on Twitch once my contract runs out,” he said. “I will absolutely multi-stream. There would literally be no reason to be exclusive on Twitch anymore, and I imagine the vast majority of people on Twitch will, too.”

However, Moist made sure to clarify that the sponsored streams likely wouldn’t drive many people away from Twitch; instead, he cited the platforms’ “intrusive ads” and 50/50 sub-split as reasons for taking their leave.

Moist isn’t the only major streamer to have these plans. Since September, former Twitch royalty Ninja has been streaming “everywhere” (minus Kick) after choosing to leave the purple streaming platform in 2022.

Meanwhile, Kick continues to emerge as a genuine competitor to Twitch, with names like GMHikaru opting to stream on the site amid the launch of the site’s mobile app last month.