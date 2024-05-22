Eugene Lee Yang officially leaving Try Guys as group launches new subscription service

The Try Guys are set to lose another member ahead of their new venture into subscription content.

Eugene Lee Yang, founding member of YouTube sensations ‘Try Guys,’ is leaving the group after the next season of their content. On top of that, the Try Guys are launching a new streaming service and have welcomed several new members of the cast.

The Try Guys members Keith Habersberger and Zach Kornfeld revealed the news about Eugene leaving to Rolling Stone on May 22, 2024, and shared their thoughts about the founding member’s departure.

“Part of this is bittersweet. We’re gonna miss working with Eugene. He has been one of the true collaborators of both of our lives. But we’ve had a long time to process this,” said Zach. “So we’re very excited for him, very excited for us, and just feeling very energized by this whole moment.”

Keith added that Eugene leaving is “sort of necessary” for them to keep moving forward. He said: “Things change. THE TRY GUYS ’ original cast already came to an end once, But now it’s sort of getting a better finite ending.”

YouTube: The Try Guys

Eugene leaving the popular YouTube group is the first update to the core Try Guys cast since 2022 when Ned Fulmer was ousted from the company over allegations of cheating with a subordinate.

They revealed during an interview with Colin and Samir that the drama helped improve the company, saying it helped them focus less on short-term goals and “cultivate” the company.

And it appears they’re doing just that as the now YouTube duo have also announced an expansion into a subscription-based content model called 2ndTry TV. With it, they hope to give fans more content while offering the Try Guys more freedom over what they create.

Fans quickly became worried that the group was leaving YouTube entirely, but they made it clear in an Instagram post that this wasn’t the case.

“We’re not going anywhere! All the shows you’re used to will still be free and we’ll be posting some new episodes of our new shows too,” it reads.

Alongside the news, Keith and Zach also revealed that they’ve added nine new members to the overall cast. We’ll have to wait to see what kind of content they provide across both platforms, but it appears fans are excited overall.