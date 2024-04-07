Hardest Geezer completes 10,000 mile run across Africa after almost a year

YouTuber ‘The Hardest Geezer’ has finally finished his over 10,000 mile run spanning the whole length of Africa.

On April 7, 27-year-old Russ Cook, completed his challenge of running the full length of Africa in 352 days overall.

Despite various setbacks, including several health issues and being robbed at gunpoint, The Hardest Geezer pushed through and managed to run over 10,000 miles to complete the challenge.

He ran from the most northern point of Africa to the most southern, which saw him also face various Visa issues along the way, but was able to pass through all 16 countries to finish.

On his final day, he headed for the roads one more time for his last marathon. Several hours later he eventually made it to the finish line in Tunisia and ended an almost year-long trek.

Supporters from around the world awaited online, as well as in person to greet him as The Hardest Geezer finished the remarkable challenge that is equivalent to running 385 marathons in under a year.

The YouTuber has documented whole journey through a series of vlogs on his channel, and has raised over $720,000 for charity at the time of writing. However, that number is rapidly rising now that he’s finished his run through all the trials and tribulations.