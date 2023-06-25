YouTuber robbed at gunpoint while attempting to run across Africa

YouTuber ‘The Hardest Geezer’ has been robbed at gunpoint while attempting to be the first man to run the entire length of Africa.

On April 22, 2023, Russ Cook, also known as ‘The Hardest Geezer’ online, started on a journey to become the first person ever to run the full length of Africa.

Along the way, the YouTuber is raising money for two charities, with 50% of donations going to The Running Charity, and the other 50% of donations going to WaterAid.

However, just over two months into the expedition, the YouTuber and his crew were robbed at gunpoint.

YouTuber robbed at gunpoint amid charity run in Africa

In a June 25 tweet, just 64 days into ‘Project Africa’, the YouTuber revealed that the crew was robbed by several men at gunpoint. “Nothing like a gun being pointed at your face to let you know you’re alive,” he wrote. “Lively one today.”

He continued: “A couple lads popped open the side door and demanded everything we have. Desperate blokes with guns pointed. Infamously bad situation to find yourself on the end of. Proper spot of bother. Damage limitation.”

Thankfully, nobody was hurt. That said, the YouTuber claimed that the robbers managed to take multiple valuable items, including all of their cash, passports, and more.

“None of us got killed or injured. We didn’t let them march us out the van. But we did lose a lot of our gear. Couple cameras, 2 iphones, all of our cash, passports + few other bits.”

While it’s a setback, Russ is still determined to carry on with the challenge and is already making tracks on the road. Meanwhile, the local police are doing as much as they can to help retrieve the stolen goods.

The Hardest Geezer aims to raise £100k before reaching the end of the project, with £33k being raised so far. The entire journey has also been documented on the Hardest Geezer’s YouTube channel.

