Censor becomes Guinness World Record holder after pull-up attempt finally gets approved

Doug ‘Censor’ Martin has officially become a Guinness World Record holder after his application was initially denied, despite beating the world record for most pull-ups done in 24 hours.

His successful attempt took place on September 8, 2024 — but a month later, he was informed that the GWR had rejected it.

The governing body of world records claimed that his efforts were not done for his own “personal achievement” since his live stream of the attempt involved other brands and companies, one of which was Project Purple, a non-profit organization that aims to eradicate pancreatic cancer.

During his stream, he also advertised One More Rep Athletics & Fitness, a fitness company based out of the United States.

“Censor’s application was canceled by our records team due to the corporate sponsorship of the event,” they wrote in response to Dexerto on X. “We’ll continue our conversation with Censor and his sponsors, and we look forward to assessing the evidence.”

Luckily, those conversations finally reached a conclusion, as Censor excitedly shared a screenshot of an email from the GWR with good news.

“We are thrilled to inform you that your application for Most Pull-Ups in 24 hours (male) has been successful and you are now a Guinness World Records Title Holder!” the email read.

He simply captioned the post “omg,” and it looks like his fans and fellow pros are just as happy as he is, based on their comments.

“Congrats brother, well deserved. Knew you’d get it!” retired CoD pro Parasite wrote.

“F*ck yeah man, congratulations,” esports commentator Miles Ross chimed in.

“About damn time, congrats bro, well deserved,” a fan said.

Censor is just the latest content creator to break a world record after streamer Norme broke the record for going the longest period of time without sleeping at 264 hours and 24 minutes — despite getting banned from just about every platform due to the dangerous nature of the challenge.

