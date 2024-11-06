This TikToker is eating nonstop for four days straight to break Guinness World Record

Ghanaian TikTok star Afua Nash is aiming to break the Guinness World Record for the longest eating marathon ever recorded in history with a four-day eat-a-thon.

Afua Nash, real name Clementina Nkrumah, is a popular content creator who’s best known for her humorous videos reviewing restaurants and chowing down on copious amounts of food.

Boasting over 420,000 followers on TikTok and 20K on Instagram, the Ghanaian creator is now setting her sights on loftier goals outside of social media, aiming to use her eating talents to break records.

Article continues after ad

On November 5, Nash announced her plans to break the Guinness World Record for the longest eating marathon in an Instagram post, saying she wants to “step into a new milestone as the first Ghanaian to break a Guinness World Record.”

Nash’s attempt will take place on November 11 on afropodstudios’ YouTube channel during their ‘Savage Room Show.’

In total, the TikToker wants to eat for a total of 103 hours and 20 minutes — a number that works out to 4 days, 7 hours, and 20 minutes of nonstop eating.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It’s an intimidating goal, but one that she’s confident she can achieve. Her fans are also showing their support, giving her encouraging comments in the hopes that she’s able to eat for such a long time.

While there are plenty of GWR holders for various eating exploits, it doesn’t seem as though there’s a current record holder for longest eating marathon, leaving the spot wide open for Nash to claim if her attempt goes well.

Article continues after ad

She’s just the latest influencer to attempt a GWR after Call of Duty pro Doug ‘Censor’ Martin attempted to break the world record for most pull ups done in 24 hours — but his efforts were not recognized by GWR as his application was not “recognized as that of an individual or for the purpose of personal achievement only.”

And in August, streamer ‘Norme’ went viral after breaking the world record for longest time without sleeping… although he ended up getting banned on several live streaming platforms due to the dangerous nature of his attempt.

Article continues after ad