Tubi lawsuit explained: You could be owed money from $20m settlement

Tubi has agreed to pay almost $20 million to settle a class action lawsuit, with the free streaming platform accused of disclosing users’ private information.

Tubi has skyrocketed in popularity over the past few years, with its ever-expanding library (over 200,000 movies and TV shows in the US) making it a formidable Netflix rival. You can watch everything for free, but you need to put up with adverts.

However, according to Gregory v. Tubi, Inc, the streaming service allegedly violated a federal law called the Video Privacy Protection Act (VPPA).

While Tubi hasn’t acknowledged any wrongdoing, it has agreed to pay $19.9 million to users affected by the alleged breaches of this act – and you could be owed money.

Tubi class action lawsuit explained

Tubi

On July 19, 2025, Jacqueline Gregory filed a class action lawsuit against Tubi, accusing the streamer of “unlawful disclosure of its customers’ personally identifiable information.”

Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that Tubi disclosed consumers’ viewing history “without their informed, written consent.”

“In order to maximize profits and draw in advertisers, Defendant utilizes sophisticated tracking technology that collects its subscribers’ personally identifiable information, including information which identifies a person as having viewed specific videos on Defendant’s streaming service. Defendant knowingly discloses this information to third-party advertisers so that they can target specific audience segments with specifically tailored advertisements based on their viewing history.”

In the simplest terms, Tubi has been accused of handing over viewers’ private information to advertisers so they can target users with ads more likely to appeal to them. This would be a violation of the VPPA and users’ statutory rights.

Tubi’s $19.9m settlement explained

Tubi has “denied all allegations of wrongdoing or liability”, but it has agreed to pay $19.99 million to those affected by the claims raised in the lawsuit.

If you read the settlement agreement, there’s an extremely long section about Tubi’s inadmissibility. Feel free to have a look, but this is all you need to know: just because the company reached a settlement doesn’t mean it believes (or will allow anyone else to claim) it’s done anything wrong.

Tubi has also revised its privacy policy and terms of use in the wake of the lawsuit, clarifying the “collection, use, and sharing of user data that may occur.”

How to claim money from the Tubi lawsuit

You may be entitled to money from the Tubi settlement if you used the platform any time between June 23, 2021, and August 26, 2024.

Tubi

If this applies to you, you must complete and submit a valid claim form by November 28, 2024, and you can fill it in here. If the settlement is fully approved in court, those who submitted a valid claim “will receive an equal portion of this fund” (after administration and legal fees).

It’s unclear how much you could get from the settlement, but keep this in mind: if you file a claim dishonestly, you could be perjuring yourself and putting the settlement at risk, so don’t fill in a form unless you used Tubi in that 2021-2024 window.

You don’t need your own lawyer, nor do you need to worry about paying anything to be part of the lawsuit – that’s all covered.

The case’s final approval hearing is scheduled for 11am on December 4, 2024, where it will be determined if the settlement is “fair, reasonable, adequate, and in the best interests of the class; and whether it was made in good faith.”

One last thing: you’re only eligible to file a claim if you live in the US. So, if you’re a Tubi user in Europe or elsewhere outside North America, you’re out of luck. You can find out more information from the settlement’s official website.

One last thing: you're only eligible to file a claim if you live in the US. So, if you're a Tubi user in Europe or elsewhere outside North America, you're out of luck. You can find out more information from the settlement's official website.