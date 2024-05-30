Wuthering Waves version 1.1 update: Leaks & everything we know

The Wuthering Waves version 1.1 update is still some time away from release. However, here’s everything you need to know about the patch and how it changes the game.

Wuthering Waves version 1.0 was released on May 22, 2024, and players were greeted with a plethora of content. This included two brand new characters Jiyan and Yinlin, five different 5-star units, a massive open world to explore, and a massive story.

Additionally, players also received lots of rewards as compensation for bug fixes. However, Wuthering Waves has only begun and version 1.1 is next on the menu.

Kuro Games Wuthering Waves version 1.1 will have two new 5-star units.

No, version 1.1 does not have an official release date yet. However, that doesn’t mean we have no clue when it’ll launch.

Article continues after ad

Based on the six-week cycle that this game will follow, you can expect the upcoming version to be available somewhere around June 5, 2024.

Wuthering Waves version 1.1 characters

Kuro Games has confirmed that Wuthering Waves version 1.1 will have two brand new 5-star units to pull. These are as follows:

Article continues after ad

Jinhsi

Changli

Jinhsi is the Magistrate of Jinzhou and has already played a massive role in version 1.0. Players can expect her to become even more important in version 1.1 as she will continue her investigation on Scar and other enemies. Leaks suggest that she will be in the first phase of version 1.1. Her banner should be available on June 5, 2024.

Changli is the cunning counselor of Jinhsi in Wuthering Waves. She has a way with words and can trap human beings very easily. However, she supports Jinhsi and works very hard to achieve her own goals. Leaks claim that she will be the featured 5-star in the second phase of version 1.1. Changli should be available somewhere around July 25, 2024.

Article continues after ad

For more on Wuthering Waves, check out our guides for banners and codes. If you want to learn more, you can check out our guides for Camellya, Lootmapper, and Twitch drops.