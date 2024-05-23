Jinhsi in Wuthering Waves: Release window & everything we know

Jinhsi is an upcoming 5-star character in Wuthering Waves. Here is what we know about her so far from the game.

Wuthering Waves is finally available, allowing players to explore and enjoy version 1.0. The current version brings forth Jiyan and Yinlin, two compelling 5-star limited banner characters that players are quite excited about.

In addition, you can also pull standard banner characters to enhance your account in the early stages. However, Kuro Games has started drip marketing for characters who will become playable in future updates. One such character is Jinhsi, who plays a critical role in the story.

Here is what we know about her so far.

Jinhsi release window

Kuro Games Jinhsi is an important part of Jinzhou in Wuthering Waves.

Jinhsi is expected to be released in version update 1.1, sometime around July 5, 2024.

Kuro Games provided a first look into Jinhsi on May 17, 2024, which confirmed that she will be the first featured 5-star in the upcoming patch.

Who is Jinhsi in Wuthering Waves?

Jinhsi is the magistrate of Jinzhou, one of the major cities in Wuthering Waves. She is a very important figure as being the magistrate she is tasked to perform her duties towards the city and its people diligently. She also has to maintain her nobility as it is one of the conditions that comes with being a magistrate.

Apart from that, she has direct contact with Jue, the Oracle Sentinel of Jinzhou. Jue is the massive dragon that you might have noticed in trailers or at the very beginning of the story.

Jinhsi also connects to Lament, one of the biggest threats to humanity in Wuthering Waves’ world. This entity preys on all vulnerable hope and tries to take advantage of the weak human mind. As a Resonator and a magistrate Jinhsi must be ready to fight off Lament and protect her people from all dangers.

Jinhsi voice actress

The voice actresses of Jinhsi in Wuthering Waves are:

Japanese: Yoshino Aoyama

The VAs in other languages for Jinhsi are not known yet. We will update this article with the information and more, once they become available in the future.

