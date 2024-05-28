Changli in Wuthering Waves: Release window and everything we know

Changli is an upcoming 5-star unit in Wuthering Waves. Here is everything you need to know.

Wuthering Waves version 1.0 introduced 5 standard banner 5-star characters, two limited 5-stars named Jiyan and Yinlin, and a plethora of 4-star units. However, this is only the beginning as Kuro Games has already confirmed two more units that will be released in the future.

These characters are Jinhsi and Changli, both of whom have made an appearance in version 1.0 story mode. While Jinhsi received a fairly positive response, Changli is someone whom fans are excited about the most. Some even claim she has a similar personality to the beloved character Yae Miko from Genshin Impact, which gives fans high hopes for the unreleased character.

If you are interested in Changli, here is what we know about her so far.

Kuro Games Changli is Jinhsi’s advisor in Wuthering Waves.

No, Changli does not yet have a release date.

However, Kuro Games has confirmed she will be one of the featured 5-star units in version 1.1. Players can expect her to become available somewhere around July 26, 2024.

Who is Changli in Wuthering Waves?

Changli is a very important personnel in Wuthering Waves. She is the counselor for the magistrate of Jinzhou-Jinhsi. Based on what people know about her, she is manipulative and can use her cunningness to trap humans.

She is also extremely patient and all her moves are thorough with no loopholes. Changli is an ambitious woman and aims to achieve great heights even though the world is at turmoil and chaos.

However, Changli is also very sincere and she works very hard to support Jinhsi whenever the need arises. This side of her was revealed during the story mode of version 1.0.

Changli voice actor in Wuthering Waves

Only the Japanese voice actor for Changli is known. The others will be updated in the future.

Changli JP VA: Chiwa Saito

For more on Wuthering Waves, check out our guides for banners and codes. If you want to learn more, you can check out our guides for Camellya, Lootmapper, and Twitch drops.