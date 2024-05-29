Wuthering Waves Overdash Club event: Start date, locations, rewards, more

The Overdash Club event in Wuthering Waves is challenging Rovers from all over to test their agility abilities by completing challenges throughout the game. Here’s everything you need to know.

Wuthering Waves is already off to a strong start. Kuro Games has done plenty to support the new title and players are falling in love with the characters, world, and story. Now the devs are introducing a new limited-time event, testing players’ capabilities to speed their way through all of Huanglong.

Looking to test your speed? We’ve got you covered with all the info about the Overdash Club event in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Overdash Club event requirements

In order to participate in the Overdash Club event, you’ll need to have completed the quest “Echoing Marche” and reached Union Level 14. Once you’ve met these requirements you can head over to any of the tracks on offer and test your skills.

During each challenge, you’ll need to maneuver your way through the course, avoiding traps, using your Grappling Hook and Glider, and reaching the finish line, all while grabbing Hologram Tokens along the way. Your score will be calculated based on the number of Hologram Tokens you picked up.

The Wuthering Waves Overdash Club event will begin on May 30, 2024. This will run until June 6, 2024, giving players only one week to complete the challenges.

Wuthering Waves Overdash Club event locations

There are 6 Overdash Club tracks spread throughout Huanglong. They are located in the Gorge of Spirits, Central Plains, Tiger’s Maw, and Jinzhou.

Wuthering.gg

Wuthering Waves Overdash Club event rewards

Here’s the total possible rewards you can win in the Overdash Club event:

Astrite x 360

Advanced Resonance Potion x9

Advanced Energy Core x 9

Advanced Sealed Tube x 18

These are all great materials for helping level up your Resonators and Weapons, as well as pull for more if you want to do so.