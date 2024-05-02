Every WWE Championship belt design ranked from worst to best

The prestigious WWE Championship belt has witnessed several variations over its 61-year history. But which design stands above the rest?

Championship belts are synonymous with professional wrestling in the same way the Stanley Cup trophy is with hockey. Even non-wrestling fans have likely seen a few WWE belts in their lives.

All of the greatest WWE superstars – such as John Cena and Ric Flair with their 16 total world championships – have held a title at some point in their storied careers.

However, one belt, in particular, stands out as the pinnacle of the company — the WWE Championship. It’s also been called by several other names in its history, such as the WWWF and WWF Championship.

Winning this coveted strap is often considered the most prestigious honor in professional wrestling, and it has served as the central point in countless feuds over the years.

Since its inception in 1963, the belt has undergone many alterations. Let’s turn back the clock and rank each of these variations to determine which design is the best of all.

Contents

23: Ultimate Warrior’s Pink WWF Championship (1990-1991)

Ultimate Warrior alternated between several colorways during his WWE Championship reigns, but the pink-colored strap takes the cake as the worst design in the title’s history.

(Photo Creds: WWE Shop)

It befits Ultimate Warrior’s character, but the pink sticks out like a sore thumb. It clashes with the gold too much and feels like a generic fan-designed belt.

This particular variation of the WWF Championship was better suited for the early 1990s, and that’s where it should remain.

22: Primary World Wide Wrestling Federation Title (1973-1983)

This WWWF belt was elegant at the time of its inception, and its decade-long run marks one of the longest tenures for a single design. Bob Backlund proudly represented this belt, as his lengthy title run spanned over five years.

However, upon reflection, the overabundance of plates crowds the title and makes it feel bloated. Furthermore, the gold on the belt looks tacky, and the center plate is simply too dull for my liking.

(Photo Creds: Pro Wrestling Wiki)

It’s staying power is undeniable, but given the incredible designs throughout the years since, it’s hard to find a spot higher on the list for this one.

21: Pedro Morales’ Boxing-Inspired WWWF Championship Belt (1971-1972)

Pedro Morales brought a flare to the then-World Wide Wrestling Federation with a belt drawing inspiration from the boxing world.

Its run lasted less than two years but is fondly remembered by old-school professional wrestling fans who grew up watching Morales as children.

(Photo Creds: Amino Apps)

It’s another case of being fitting for its time and the person wearing the belt, but the design is too simplistic and doesn’t stand out enough to warrant higher consideration.

20: Hulk Hogan’s Silver WWF World Heavyweight Championship Belt (1985)

The first of several Hulk Hogan-led designs, which was sparingly worn in 1985 and 1986, checks in as one of the shiniest titles in wrestling history.

(Photo Creds: Cult of Whatever)

The all-silver strap gleamed in the light, and its gold plates made it glow so brightly that you could have seen it glaring from the moon. As such, it’s design is best classified as “doing too much.”

In theory, “the shinier, the better” is a fair mantra for championship belts. But in this instance, it’s too much of an eyesore to place any higher on the list.

19: Andre The Giant’s Oversized WWF Championship Belt (1987)

This entry might be cheating, but Andre the Giant’s oversized WWE Championship belt has to be mentioned in these rankings.

(Photo Creds: WWE.com)

Although this belt was never officially used onscreen by Andre, it was created as the prize for WrestleMania III — in the event that he beat Hulk Hogan. Alas, Hogan won, and the belt never saw the light of day.

Still, its ginormous design has spawned countless replicas in its honor. I love the concept of a belt that would only be practical for a man the size of Andre. It deserves a spot on the list.

18: Hulk Hogan’s WWF World Heavyweight Wrestling Championship Belt With His Face (1986-1987)

Speaking of Hogan, the multi-time WWE champion has sported several designs over the years, but few will remember the one with his face smack dab in the middle.

(Photo Creds: Pro Wrestling Wiki)

That’s because the belt with Hogan’s cheesy smile only lasted a couple of months, but it will live forever in the minds of those who watched its reveal.

Hogan, a beloved babyface, pulled a move straight out of a villain’s handbook by immortalizing his face on the most prestigious belt in the company’s history.

The creative idea was a nice change of pace, but the inclusion of Hulk’s face to an already beautiful design was a step too far.

17: Miz’s “M” Spinner WWE Championship Belt (2010)

The “spinner” WWE Championship era was ushered in by John Cena — more on that later — but it produced multiple look-a-likes in the mid-to-late 2000s.

(Photo Creds: WWE.com)

First, the Miz took it upon himself to flip the typical W to an M when he won the title. His reign didn’t last long, but the juxtaposition of this already divisive design caused dissent among fans.

Personally, I appreciate the attempt by Miz to literally and figuratively flip Cena’s design on its head. But the creativity is lacking, as any school-aged child could have come up with it.

16: Hulk Hogan’s Red-Lettered WWF World Heavyweight Wrestling Championship Belt (1984-1985)

Another Hulk Hogan variation makes the list, as the all-red lettering provided a nice contrast to the metallic plate. It gives a fresh, updated look at what could have been a boring design otherwise.

(Photo Creds: YouTube — Official WWE)

Hogan only used this design for one leg of his title reign, but wrestling fans from the 1980s will recall it fondly as one of the best-looking belts from that era.

And even as a fan that didn’t see this belt in action, it is a massive upgrade over the previous Hogan entry. It deserves a place in the middle tier, but it’s meager size and wonky font keep it from ranking any higher than that.

15: The Rock’s WWE Championship Belt (2013)

After nearly a decade away from the WWE, The Rock made his shocking return in 2012 and would eventually win the WWE Championship for an eighth time.

Upon winning the title, Rock introduced his own variation of the belt, which is downright beautiful. It’s almost flawless, from the patented, crystallized WWE design to the Brahma bull plates on the side.

Other belts hold higher prestige and have longer shelf lives, but Rock’s 2013-2014 design is one of the best in recent memory. With another return to the WWE, there’s a chance he un-retires this variation at some point.

14: Daniel Bryan’s Eco-Friendly WWE Championship Belt (2014)

Props to Daniel Bryan for being eco-friendly with his 2014 WWE Championship design. It is an outside-the-box idea with a one-of-a-kind design to boot.

But that isn’t enough to place it higher than the midway point of these rankings, as the wooden, organic look still left much to be desired and looked like a knockoff replica.

(Photo Creds: WWE.com)

Still, it’s a belt that remains in the minds of any wrestling fan from that time, myself included. The fresh take on a title that has been circulating for six decades deserves praise for its ingenuity.

13: Edge’s Rated-R Spinner WWE Championship Belt (2006)

Miz’s version of the “spinner” belt couldn’t hold a candle to what Edge did with the John Cena-inspired strap. Upon winning the WWE Championship, the ‘Rated-R Superstar’ overhauled the design.

Instead of the typical WWE logo in the middle, Edge replaced it with his own logo. The ‘Rated-R Superstar’ design caught fire with fans; some even argued that it outdid the original Cena design.

(Photo Creds: WWE.com)

While that isn’t the case in these rankings, it’s hard to deny how well done Edge’s version of the belt was. And it deserves its placement as one of the best ever. This eclipses Miz’s attempt at mocking Cena’s design, without a doubt.

12: Official WWWF Championship Belt (1965-1971)

One of the oldest designs checks in midway through the list as the 1965-1971 World Wide Wrestling Federation Title sports an old-school layout, but the golden plates give it a more modern look than its early counterparts.

Bruno Sammartino wore this particular design during his WWE record 2,803-day reign that encompassed most of the 1960s and the beginning of the next decade.

(Photo Creds: WWE.com)

Its blend of old-time elegance along with modernized golden plates and a slick blue velvet material saves this belt from being outdated, even if it didn’t quite make it to the top ten of this list.

11: The Rock’s Brahma Bull WWF Championship Belt (1998)

Another belt that didn’t see the light of day was the Brahma Bull belt that The Rock wanted to introduce after defeating Stone Cold Steve Austin in 1998.

Alas, Rock and company officials decided to steer away from this idea as they feared it would be viewed as nothing more than a shameless cash grab.

(Photo Creds: WWE Shop)

Still, it is far and away one of the best designs ever to exist. The idea of crafting a championship around the personality of the superstar wearing it will always win brownie points in my estimation.

If not for a last-second change of heart, it would have been in the WWE canon. That alone qualifies it for this list — and a high spot on it, no less. But it falls just short of the top ten.

10: Stone Cold’s Smokin’ Skull WWF Championship Belt (1998-1999)

Stone Cold’s Smokin’ Skull WWE Championship belt is nothing short of incredible. It features exactly what you’d expect: A giant skull with smoke bellowing outside of each eye socket. The only thing missing to truly embody Steve Austin is a can of beer. Otherwise, it’s perfection.

However, Stone Cold only sported this title briefly from late 1998 through early 1999 before it was retired months later. That lack of shelf life keeps it from climbing even higher on this list.

Even though it was only seen on WWE programming for a few short months, it is still one of the first belts that comes to my mind when the conversation of “best designs” comes up. And rightfully so.

9: Hulk Hogan’s WWF World Heavyweight Championship Belt (1986)

Stop me if you’ve heard this: It’s another Hulk Hogan-centric belt. However, this one ranks head and shoulders above the previous entries as it is the most representative of the world.

With eight separate national flags, this is the only championship belt that genuinely feels like a “world” title. Rather than just focusing on the US, it gives representation to fans from all around the world.

Hogan was the only professional wrestler ever to wear the belt, doing so in select live events from 1984 to 1988. But the design is timeless and the flags on each side really top it off as one of the best.

8: The Original WWWF Championship Belt (1963)

The very first version of the championship, the original World Wide Wrestling Federation Title, earns a place inside the top ten based on its look and the importance it holds in professional wrestling history.

The leather strap pops out, along with the unique side plates showing two wrestlers grappling. However, the center plate is what makes this design an all-timer.

Fashioned in the shape of the United States of America, the gold plate had a bald eagle atop it, with two feathers on each side, along with two more wrestlers separated by a ring. Sometimes “simple” is all you need with a belt design — this is the prime example.

(Photo Creds: WWE.com)

It was the very first title the WWE ever used for its trademark championship, and with a design that holds up six decades later, its place amongst the best belts is solidified.

7: WWE World Heavyweight Championship Belt (2013)

Essentially the same as The Rock’s version, the original 2013 WWE World Heavyweight Championship design is the second-best belt design introduced after 2010.

It’s often remembered for lengthy title reigns by Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar, as it serves as the default design in wrestling fans’ minds when they think about the 2010s.

(Photo Creds: WWE Network)

The design is simple, but the placement of the diamonds is spot on, and with the black strap contrasting all of the bling, it’s a design that will be fondly remembered many years down the line.

It was retired when Roman Reigns unified that championship with the Universal Championship, so as of this writing, that is the last “new” variation of the solo championship belt.

6: WWF “Big Green” Heavyweight Championship Belt (1978-1985)

The most iconic Hulk Hogan-inspired design falls just outside the top five, as that honor goes to the legendary ‘Big Green’ WWF Heavyweight Championship.

The uniquely colored green strap with four gold plates on each side is the perfect blend. It isn’t typically a colorway that would work, but this one has stood the test of time.

Hogan looked his best with the green belt around his waist or shoulder, and it is often considered the best design from the 1970s and 1980s. I agree with this notion and the number six overall ranking reflects that.

5: WWE Undisputed Championship Belt (2002)

Chris Jericho famously defeated Stone Cold and The Rock on the same night in 2002, which resulted in Jericho becoming the Undisputed WWF Champion.

Along with Jericho, Brock Lesnar, and Rock are often associated with this belt, as all three men had lengthy title reigns with this design.

(Photo Creds: WWE Shop)

It was heavily featured in many wrestling video games at the time, which helps it in a ranking compiled by someone that grew up with said games. Nonetheless, the belt was a fixture during the latter half of the fabled Attitude Era and is one of the greatest belts, thanks to its snazzy black and gold design.

4: WWF’s Initial “Winged Eagle” Championship Belt (1988-1998)

The “Winged Eagle” design is a beloved strap that was passed around by legend after legend in the 1990s. Its centerpiece is iconic in every sense of the word, and WWE couldn’t produce replicas of it fast enough.

The initial “Winged Eagle” belt had a dark blue accent rather than the customary black strap. Although both deserve their fair share of praise, we lean toward the dark blue design.

(Photo Creds: WWE Shop)

It is the rare belt that bucks the trend of traditional colors, but it’s toned down enough not to overpower the beautiful silver plating. All in all, it is the best variation of a beloved design.

3: Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Belt (2023)

The newest entry on the list is the WWE Universal Championship belt that Roman Reigns was given after unifying the WWE title with the Universal Championship.

It is covered in gold and diamonds and is befitting of the fourth-longest tenured champion in WWE history. And now, with it around the waist of Cody Rhodes, it looks just as good.

(Photo Creds: WWE Network)

WWE’s recent belt designs have been top-of-the-line, and there’s no better example than this sparkling title, which is the prize of the entire industry.

2: John Cena’s Spinner WWE Championship Belt (2005-2013)

Depending on who you ask, John Cena’s “spinner” belt is either the most extraordinary design or the lamest. And very rarely do you find an opinion that falls between the two extremes.

The design is still polarizing to this day, and it was a very divisive introduction in 2005. Wrestling purists immediately shot it down, while younger fans thought it was a breath of fresh air.

(Photo Creds: WWE UK on X)

It existed in a time when spinner rims on vehicles were all the rage, and Cena, having his finger on the pulse of fans at the time, tapped into his younger audience.

The result? More replica spinner belts than you could ever imagine. Seriously, any child’s bedroom in the mid-2000s likely had one of these belts in it. They were everywhere.

It inspired multiple variations by The Miz and Edge, but Cena’s inaugural version is top-tier. It contained more diamonds than you could count and something about the spinning plate warmed my heart.

It’s a novelty, to be sure, but few designs have been this innovative and interesting at the same time. Personally, Cena’s spinner belt is a near-perfect variation of the prominent title.

Let the debates commence, but for our rankings, the spinner belt ranks second of all time.

1: WWF “Attitude Era” Championship Belt (1998-2002)

Ask any professional wrestling fan what the best era of WWE was, and it’s a safe bet that a majority of them will say the Attitude Era. To me, it isn’t even a debate.

From The Rock and Stone Cold’s rise to the ascension of Degeneration-X, the WWF ‘Big Eagle’ Championship was on the shoulder of every main-event player from that period.

As for its design, it’s easy to see why it’s held in such high regard. The black strap blends perfectly with this hue of gold, and the small addition of light blue to the centerpiece is the ideal cherry on top.

Add in the black lettering atop it and at the bottom, and it really is a sleek design. Throw the nostalgia factor in, and there’s no other belt that could possibly be at number one.