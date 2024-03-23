Why did Adam “Edge” Copeland leave the WWE? Where is he now?

Wrestling fans consider Adam “Edge” Copeland one of the most despised WWE heels ever.

From 1997-2011, Edge made his mark in the WWE world as a heel. He started out as a member of the seven-time tag team champion duo “Edge & Christian.”

Edge’s solo breakout began by winning the 2001 King of the Ring, which saw him turn from a heel to a face during the WCW invasion storyline.

However, after a few notable tag team runs with Hulk Hogan and Rey Mysterio, Edge’s heel tendencies resurfaced following his Money in the Bank victory at Wrestlemania 21.

At the New Year’s Revolution pay-per-view, Edge, now coined as the “ultimate opportunist,” took advantage of a brutally beaten John Cena by cashing in and winning his first world title.

For the next five years, Edge would win numerous championships, plus a Royal Rumble match in 2010, solidifying himself as one of the best performers of his generation.

Why did Edge retire from the WWE?

In 2011, tragedy struck as Edge had to medically retire from the WWE following a devastating neck injury, one of many during his decade-long career.

The WWE immediately named Edge a Hall of Fame inductee, and the wrestling world would spend nine long years awaiting his return.

In 2020, the wait ended. As a surprise entrant to the Royal Rumble, the crowd went bonkers as Edge’s music hit. He lost that Rumble but would go on to win the 2021 incarnation.

When did Edge’s WWE contract expire?

Edge headlined numerous premium live events for the WWE from 2020-2023 until his contract ended, and the company decided not to renew it.

Edge reportedly was seeking a change of scenery anyway, citing that he had accomplished everything he could in the WWE. He wanted new challenges.

Where is Edge now?

Edge would go on to join a rival promotion, All Elite Wrestling, only a day after his WWE deal expired, shocking the wrestling community.

He reunited with past WWE coworkers, including his former tag team partner Christian. Edge has also won two AEW world titles, recently winning the TNT belt on March 20, 2024 from Christian in an “I Quit” match.

Will Edge ever return to the WWE?

Although the exact details of his AEW deal are under wraps, a return to the WWE is unlikely for Adam “Edge” Copeland.

He is the current AEW TNT Champion and showing no signs of leaving the company anytime soon.