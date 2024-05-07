SportsWrestling

WWE legend Ric Flair kicked out of restaurant after strange fight with manager

Hunter Haas
WWE legend Ric Flair gets thrown out of restaurant after strange altercation with the kitchen managerTikTok: Busines11.11; Associated Press

A Florida restaurant recently kicked WWE legend Ric Flair out following a heated argument with the kitchen manager and the incident was caught on video.

Former WWE champion and current AEW talent Ric Flair built his entire professional wrestling gimmick off of being a high-profile, immensely wealthy individual.

Flair and his boisterous personality dominated the industry for the better part of five decades. However, after a recent restaurant visit in Gainesville, Florida, the living legend found himself in hot water.

According to Gainesville’s Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza, Flair was disorderly and caused a scene in the restaurant, disrupting its customers.

In a three-minute video shared on social media, the 75-year-old is shown at the bar confronting a person in a blue shirt, which is believed to be the restaurant manager.

The clip shows a red-faced Flair pointing at and insulting the manager several times throughout the verbal spat before threatening violence.

During the disagreement, Flair even offered a different restaurant employee a $1,000 tip if they would tell the manager to “kiss his a**.”

“Come outside here and talk to me like a man,” Flair said. After the manager declined this request, ‘The Nature Boy’ hurled another insult, which caught the attention of a nearby patron.

“You want to go have a talk with me in the parking lot?” the customer asked. “Because I don’t work here. I don’t give a s***.”

Earlier on social media, Flair shared his side of the story. He claims that the entire argument stemmed from the kitchen manager “taking too long in the bathroom.”

Flair went on to tell his 1.2 million followers on X to “never visit this place” if they want to enjoy a relaxing time at a nice restaurant in Gainesville.

This run-in is far from the first time Flair’s anger has gotten him in trouble. Wrestling fans will remember when the long-time veteran got arrested after a road rage incident back in 2005.

