The Rock takes credit for making WWE “cool again” amid record-breaking Raw

The Rock kicked off a record-breaking Monday Night Raw by taking credit for making professional wrestling “cool again.”

The Rock’s music hit, and the sold-out Brooklyn crowd erupted into a steady mixture of boos and “Rocky” chants.

Rock let Cody Rhodes supporters hear it, calling the “Cody Crybabies” out and even showing videos of young fans crying after the bloody beat down from last week.

“The Great One” then turned his attention to Raw’s record-breaking gate ahead of his return to the ring at Wrestlemania XL.

“Do you feel that, Brooklyn?” Rock asked. “Because what you’re feeling — right now, once again, professional wrestling is cool.

Article continues after ad

“Right now, the ratings have skyrocketed because of The Rock.”

“Tonight, you have set a record for the largest gate in the history of Raw, ever. Congratulations,” Rock said to the crowd.

But it didn’t take long for The Rock to make it about himself again. He took full credit for making the WWE “cool again.”

Article continues after ad

“And there’s one reason why, because, finally, blood was shed. Finally, we are five days out from Wrestlemania.

“And finally, The Final Boss has come back to Brooklyn.”

To The Rock’s credit, a large contingency of the WWE Universe believes professional wrestling is “as good as it’s ever been.”

Article continues after ad

This Monday’s record-breaking gate for Raw’s “Go Home” episode further supports that sentiment.

Last Monday, Rock’s bloody beatdown of Cody Rhodes invoked memories of the fabled “Attitude Era” of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

“Rocky” will appear in his first official match in eight years when he tag teams with his cousin, Roman Reigns, on night one of Wrestlemania XL against Rhodes and Seth Rollins.