The Rock and Roman Reigns rubbish Cody Rhodes’ plan to “finish the story”

Cody Rhodes is hell-bent on “finishing the story” that The Rock interrupted in his WWE return, but both Rock and Roman Reigns are determined to not allow that to happen.

The Rock and Roman Reigns will take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match at WrestleMania 40 on Saturday, April 6.

The fight has major implications for Sunday’s main event between Reigns and Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reigns’ crew, The Bloodline, won’t be allowed ringside if he and The Rock lose, but the match will play by their rules should they win.

Rhodes wants to finish his story by winning the WWE championship that his legendary father Dusty Rhodes did not capture during his wrestling career.

But both The Rock and Reigns appeared on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday and slammed Rhodes’ bold proclamation.

“I think Cody’s reading the wrong book at this point, because don’t nobody care, we don’t care about his story,” Reigns said.

“And, this guy’s been chasing me for two years now. I’ve beaten him, we’ve crossed this bridge already so this is where we close the book completely on this guy Cody Rhodes, and we display what the most powerful family in pro wrestling is all about.”

The Rock played it cool and hyped up the upcoming match, but Reigns made his disdain for The American Nightmare known.

Reigns holds the upper hand in head-to-head competition against Rhodes heading into this weekend’s Wrestlemania.

When Rhodes returned to the WWE in 2022, he scored a victory over Rollins at WrestleMania 38 before losing to Reigns at WrestleMania 39 the next year, so he has plenty of motivation to get even with The Tribal Chief and finish his story as planned.