Roman Reigns gives perfect gift to WWE fan who recreated his entrance at wedding

A groom has gone viral across socials after perfectly recreating Roman Reigns’ WWE entrance during his wedding ceremony and even getting approval from Reigns himself.

One WWE superfan by the name of Bruins Hogan walked down the aisle in style and paid homage to Roman Reigns by recreating his famous walkout in a viral clip.

As The Bloodline’s iconic entrance music blasted out, the groom stepped out with his party with a replica championship belt in hand and wearing the Tribal Chief of WWE’s Ula Fala around his neck.

They suddenly stopped and encouraged the crowd to cheer, as Hogan then hit The Bloodline’s pose while pyrotechnics popped off behind them to mark the occasion.

Millions of views and thousands of comments later across various social platforms, the clip quickly went viral overnight.

So much so, that it even caught the attention of Roman Reigns himself, who gave the groom the perfect seal of approval and replied: “Union acknowledged.” With the groom getting married and receiving an unbelievable gift from his wrestling hero, it couldn’t have gone any better.