Roxanne Perez next fight: Who is coming after the NXT Women’s World Title?

Roxanne Perez is billed to defend her Women’s World Championship on the next episode of WWE NXT airing on April 23. Who will be her challengers for the gold?

Perez has reigned as Women’s World Champion on WWE’s developmental brand since claiming the title against Lyra Valkyria at NXT: Stand & Deliver on April 6.

The former champion wants a shot at reclaiming her World Championship gold, but she isn’t the only contender with her eyes on the title. Another fighter, Tatum Paxley, also wants to take down Perez and prove her superiority in the NXT women’s circuit.

The April 23 episode of NXT has multiple championship bouts on its card, and Perez is featured in one of them. But who will she duel it out with in the ring?

Who is Roxanne Perez’s next opponent?

Roxanne Perez will face Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley in a triple-threat match for her Women’s World Championship crown on the April 23 episode of NXT.

The reigning champ owns a 4-0 record against Paxley in their last four bouts in singles competition. Perez also rebounded against Valkyria after losing their two previous matchups prior to defeating her for the title.

Underlying storylines in Perez’s next fight

Perez’s triple-threat title match has several underlying storylines that are interweaving ahead of NXT. For one, the champion and Valkyria are in the midst of a feud.

The 22-year-old attacked Valkyria after she and Paxley lost to the Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship at NXT: Roadblock.

Aside from that, Valkyria and Paxley have teamed up six times in tag team competition in 2024 alone, which could spell doom for Perez during her championship defense.

Additionally, Perez is basking in her new title. She took to X to declare that no one is “obsessing over this more than me,” speaking of the Women’s World Championship belt she photographed herself kissing.

On top of that, she replied to a post from USA Network warning her to be ready for her three-way match by asserting that she also has some surprises up her sleeve for the high-stakes match.

Why Perez deserves a call-up to the main roster

Perez has the best chance at getting called up to WWE’s main roster when the WWE Draft begins. The upcoming draft, beginning on April 26, will include shake-ups with the NXT brand and it should include the reigning champion.

Considering the massive shift set to take place, Perez will likely move up in the company and expand her profile whether or not her title defense is successful. But to preserve momentum, she must take home the victory.

She is a two-time NXT Women’s Champion, former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion, winner of the 2022 Women’s Breakout Tournament, and the victor at that year’s Iron Survivor Challenge. None of her peers can match this resume.

Perez’s in-ring accomplishments far exceed her two competitors, and she should receive a deserved call-up to the main roster despite the outcome of her championship match.