Gunther’s next fight: WWE ‘King of the Ring’ set for World Heavyweight title bout

Gunther, formerly known as Walter, rose to prominence as a record-breaking NXT United Kingdom champion. Now, he’s the King of the Ring victor with World Heavyweight Championship aspirations in mind.

With much fanfare, Gunther parlayed success in the developmental brand into a shot at WWE superstardom when he made a leap to the main roster.

The Austrian brute wasted little time getting acquainted with the WWE Universe, quickly winning the Intercontinental Championship only two months after his call-up.

As many know, Gunther held the Intercontinental belt for 666 days, setting a new record for the longest reign in that championship’s storied lineage.

Alas, all good things must come to an end, and that’s exactly what happened at WrestleMania 40. Gunther dropped the belt to Sami Zayn in a stunning upset.

After only a couple of weeks away from WWE programming, Gunther returned and immediately declared his spot in the King of the Ring tournament.

He defeated Sheamus, Kofi Kingston, and Jey Uso, all by submission, to cruise his way into a final-round matchup against former world champion Randy Orton.

At the King and Queen of the Ring PLE, Gunther survived two ‘RKO’ finishers from ‘The Viper’ before rolling Orton up and notching a victory out of nowhere.

Gunther’s next fight: World Heavyweight Championship bout confirmed

Thanks to a promise from Triple H ahead of the event, Gunther will now receive a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship in August at SummerSlam.

Near the end of the King and Queen of the Ring PLE, Triple H dropped another bombshell on wrestling fans.

The WWE COO announced a title fight between Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre, setting it for June 15’s Clash at the Castle event.

McIntyre, who just got cleared from injury, will have a chance to win the World Heavyweight Championship from Priest in his home country of Scotland.

Conversely, the ‘Judgement Day’ leader aims to extend his first-ever world title reign after cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase at WrestleMania 40 against McIntyre.

The two men came face to face during the May 20 episode of Monday Night Raw, with McIntyre promising he wouldn’t rest until that belt was around his waist.

Regardless of who wins at Clash of the Castle, things won’t get any easier for the victor with Gunther waiting in the wings.

‘The Ring General’ presents a mismatch for any opponent, so the winner of Priest vs McIntyre better keep an eye on the 250-pound Goliath.