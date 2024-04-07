Sami Zayn pulls off Rocky-style upset at Wrestlemania 40

Sami Zayn did his best “Rocky” impression as he defeated Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship in front of a rowdy Philadelphia crowd.

Gunther, the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history, restored the image of the title by welcoming any and all challengers.

He is a true working champion. Gunther has a significant amount of title defenses under his belt over the past two years.

Heading into Wrestlemania 40, he was on a hot streak that only Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns could relate to.

For much of the match against Sami Zayn, “The Ring General” controlled the action. He hit multiple moves that should have ended Zayn’s night.

However, Zayn didn’t get the memo. The fan-favorite WWE superstar went on to pull off one of the biggest upsets in the company’s storied history.

Zayn hit “Helluva Kicks” back-to-back toward the end of the matchup, but the crushing “Brain Bustah” was the final blow. He secured the Intercontinental Championship and ended the 666-day run of Gunther.

The packed house in Philadelphia was shocked following the 1-2-3 count. Many of them raised their hands in disbelief while also screaming in celebration with Zayn.

The same is true of fans watching at home. Those on social media couldn’t believe that Zayn came from behind and completed such a stunning upset.

In front of his entire family, most notably his wife, Zayn climbed what seemed to be an insurmountable mountain and earned gold in the process.

As fans quickly pointed out online, the victory is reminiscent of the Rocky films, which happened to be filmed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Gunther served as Apollo Creed, while Zayn played the Rocky role to perfection.

WWE fans will forever remember Zayn as “the man who stopped Gunther’s reign of terror.” Now, they eagerly await what the “Sami Zayn era” has in store.