Jey Uso claims the WWE signed the wrong Paul brother

Logan Paul extended his WWE deal in April, but one superstar believes the company signed the wrong Paul brother.

Upon arriving to the April 29 episode of Monday Night Raw, Logan Paul was greeted by the current World Heavyweight Champion, Damian Priest.

The two dapped up and heaped praise at one another before Paul took a shot at Priest’s number one contender for the heavyweight title, Jey Uso.

‘The Maverick’ gave his prediction for that match, “At Backlash this Saturday, you’re going to destroy the ugly Uso bro.”

Paul then mockingly asked, “What’s his name again?” Later in the night, Uso got a chance to clap back.

A reporter asked Uso, the top draft pick for Raw, about Logan’s WWE deal and what it means. “Look, look, look. I’m glad we signed a Paul brother,” Uso said. “I just wish it was the one with a winning record.”

Uso’s comment immediately drew a strong reaction from the crowd, eliciting several “oohs” or outright laughter at the expertly crafted retort.

However, Logan does indeed have a winning record since entering the WWE. He’s 6-2 in singles matches and sports a 1-0 record in tag team battles.

Uso was likely talking about Logan’s lackluster boxing record. The former influencer boxer boasts a 1-2-1 record in the ring, including an exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

On the other hand, Jake Paul has a better overall record in his boxing career. He’s 9-1 and has an upcoming fight with Mike Tyson that will also go on both of their professional records.

Jake’s record is better in his respective sport, but it’s hard to deny Logan’s instant success in the WWE. In only two years, he already holds one of the most prestigious titles in professional wrestling.

Uso’s chase for championship gold could put him on a beeline for Paul’s US title if the former fails to defeat Priest at Backlash.

And after these recent insults between the two, the WWE is clearly laying the breadcrumbs for a future bout between Uso and Paul.