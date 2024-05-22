WWE King of the Ring bracket 2024 explained: Who will be crowned?

The WWE King of the Ring tournament has served as a launch point for some of the most iconic superstars in the company’s history. Who will receive that push in 2024?

The King of the Ring is a single-elimination tournament consisting of several top stars in the company vying for the crown. As for impact, ascending to the throne almost guarantees a push up the card.

‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin benefitted the most of any previous winner, as his 1996 King of the Ring victory saw the birth of one of the most memorable catchphrases in WWE history.

Upon seizing the crown against Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts, Austin charged to the throne, took the microphone, and uttered his “Austin 3:16 says I just whipped your ass,” saying for the first time.

Others, such as Austin’s former rival, Booker T, built up a fresh persona off the back of his King of the Ring victory. He’d go by ‘King Booker’ for the remainder of his in-ring career.

The most recent winner is Xavier Woods of The New Day faction, although the reigning King didn’t get a chance to defend his crown due to a nagging knee injury.

Now, with only three men remaining in the heated 2024 King of the Ring tournament, what can we expect from this year’s premium live event in Saudi Arabia? Who will take the crown?

2024 WWE King of the Ring Bracket

First Round (Raw)

Matchup Result Jey Uso vs Finn Bálor Uso via pinfall Ilja Dragunov vs Ricochet Dragunov via pinfall Gunther vs Sheamus Gunther via submission Kofi Kingston vs Rey Mysterio Kingston via pinfall

The opening round on the Monday Night Raw side of the bracket went as expected, with Gunther and Jey Uso reigning supreme and cruising to easy victories.

Recent NXT call-up Ilja Dragunov made his presence felt with an impressive victory over Ricochet, while former world champion Kofi Kingston notched the win over WWE legend Rey Mysterio.

Quarterfinals (Raw)

Matchup Result Gunther vs Kofi Kingston Gunther via submission Jey Uso vs Ilja Dragunov Uso via pinfall

For a second straight round, Gunther dominated his opponent to the point of submission. It brought an end to Kingston’s King of the Ring journey while pushing ‘The Ring General’ to the semi-finals.

Likewise, Uso pulled off another win in the quarterfinals, but Dragunov gave Jey all he could handle. Although the youngster put up a valiant effort, Gunther vs Uso was set for the semi-finals.

Semi-Finals (Raw)

Matchup Result Gunther vs Jey Uso Gunther via submission

Gunther, the heavy favorite coming into the King of the Ring tournament, made good on this label by forcing Uso to pass out as Raw came to a close.

On the back of three consecutive submission victories, Gunther is now poised to take on the Friday Night SmackDown bracket winner for the glorious honor of being WWE’s King.

Gunther will either face the established Randy Orton or the upstart Tama Tonga. But make no mistake, ‘The Ring General’ will be ready for the Viper, the Bloodline, and anything else between.

First Round (SmackDown)

Matchup Result AJ Styles vs Randy Orton Orton via pinfall Baron Corbin vs Carmelo Hayes Hayes via pinfall Angelo Dawkins vs Tama Tonga Tonga via pinfall LA Knight vs Santos Escobar Knight via pinfall

Much like the Raw bracket, there weren’t any shocking outcomes in the first round of SmackDown’s King of the Ring bracket.

Orton pulled out a close victory over AJ Styles after top WWE draft pick Carmelo Hayes defeated Baron Corbin. It set up a quarterfinal matchup between himself and the Grand Slam champion.

Tonga, a still-new member of the legendary Bloodline faction, serves as the group’s muscle. He flexed that power by beating Angelo Dawkins to a pulp.

The ever-popular LA Knight got the best of Santos Escobar, which put Knight and Tonga on a collision course at the May 17 episode of SmackDown with a spot in the semi-finals on the line.

Quarterfinals (SmackDown)

Matchup Result Randy Orton vs Carmelo Hayes Orton via pinfall Tama Tonga vs LA Knight Tonga via pinfall

Hayes put up an admirable fight against the future WWE Hall of Famer, but Orton, hobbled by injury, ultimately prevailed, stamping his place in the semi-finals.

Thanks to Bloodline interference, Knight was distracted long enough for Tonga to take advantage by hitting his finisher out of nowhere and securing the three-count.

Now, it all comes down to Orton and Tonga to decide who will represent the blue brand against Gunther at the May 25 King and Queen of the Ring premium live event.

Semi-Finals (SmackDown)

Matchup Result Randy Orton vs Tama Tonga TBD

Orton and Tonga are set for a duel on the May 24 episode of Friday Night SmackDown with a spot in the King of the Ring final round up for grabs.

’The Viper’ has accomplished nearly everything a WWE superstar can — besides sitting on the throne as King of the Ring. He’s only two wins away from changing that.

As for Tonga, it’s still early in his WWE journey, but with the looming presence of his Bloodline faction, the possibility exists that he steals the victory from Orton.

King of the Ring Finals

Matchup Result Gunther (Raw) vs Winner of Randy Orton vs Tama Tonga (SmackDown) TBD

Whoever wins the SmackDown side of the bracket won’t have long to bask in the glory of their victory. That’s because Gunther is already waiting in the King of the Ring finals.

The former Intercontinental champion looks to add more hardware to his trophy case by going from ‘The Ring General’ to donning the King’s crown. Gunther has all the momentum heading into Saudi Arabia.