WWE icon Triple H hails “genius” Jake Paul move for Mike Tyson fight

WWE veteran Triple H has hailed Jake Paul as a “genius” for streaming his fight with Mike Tyson on Netflix, rather than as a typical pay-per-view.

Paul and Tyson step into the ring on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas – home to the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

Speaking on Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast, Triple H revealed his initial shock at hearing the fight would be shown on Netflix, going on to praise Paul for the decision to do so.

“When I first heard that deal and I saw the announcement, just like everybody else did, I was like, ‘He’s going to fight Tyson?’ And then just in my mind, I was like ‘Oh that’ll be a good pay-per-view, that’d be cool’,” Triple H said.

“Then when I realized, no it’s just on Netflix. Oh my, kid’s a genius. That’s gambling on yourself and taking it to another level. It’s really smart.”

Topic starts at 40:10

Paul’s fight with Tyson has split opinion in the world of boxing. Tyson Fury has insisted that the bout is “fantastic for boxing”, while Anthony Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, labeled it a “freak show“.

Some of the biggest concerns regarding the fight are over the 30-year age gap between the pair, with fears touted by some that Tyson could potentially suffer brain damage.

Tyson’s trainer, Rafael Cordeiro, has dismissed fears concerning the boxing legend’s health, insisting that the 57-year-old is in great shape.