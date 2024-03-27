WoW: The War Within Slayer Warrior Hero Talents guide

Gnomes spin the typical idea of a Warrior on its head, making for a fun class choice,

As more Hero Talent trees are revealed ahead of the release of World of Warcraft: The War Within later this year, things are beginning to look interesting. One of those is the Slayer Warrior and it has some impressive additions to the class’ toolkit.

Hero Talent trees are a new system that should add further depth to the existing talent system in WoW. As with those, Hero Talents are tied to specializations and should have the positive knock-on effect of increasing the viability of players’ choices across the board.

Each class has access to three Hero Talent trees. Players can choose between two of those depending on their specialization. The exceptions to this rule are Druids and Demon Hunters, who have four and two, respectively.

With all of that in mind, here’s everything we know about Slayer Warrior Hero Talents.

Slayer Warrior full Hero Talent tree explained

All Hero Talent trees currently follow the same format, with a Keystone Talent at the start, designed to set the intent of the tree more generally. Three rows of talents follow, allowing players to choose and customize their builds. The tree culminates in a Capstone Talent that provides a significant power boost.

Slayer Warrior Keystone Hero Talent

Slayer’s Dominance: Your attacks have a high chance to overwhelm your target’s defenses and trigger a Slayer’s Strike, dealing low damage and applying Marked for Execution, increasing the damage they take from your next Execute by 10%. Stacks 3 times.

Slayer Warrior first-row Hero Talents

Imminent Demise: Sudden Death’s chance to reset the cooldown of Execute and make it usable on any target, regardless of health is increased.

Using Sudden Death accelerates your next Bladestorm, striking 1 additional time (max 3). Bladestorm’s total duration is unchanged.

Overwhelming Blades: Each strike of Bladestorm applies Overwhelmed to all enemies affected, increasing damage taken by 1% for 10 seconds.

Developer’s Note: Fury will have access to Bladestorm via specialization talents in The War Within.

Choice Node: Relentless Pursuit and Vicious Agility

Relentless Pursuit: Charge removes all movement-impairing effects and grants you 70% movement speed for 3 seconds.

Charge removes all movement-impairing effects and grants you 70% movement speed for 3 seconds. Vicious Agility: Heroic Leap reduces the cooldown of Charge by 5 seconds, and Charge reduces the cooldown of Heroic Leap by 5 seconds.

Slayer Warrior second-row Hero Talents

Death Drive: You heal for 50% of damage dealt by Sudden Death.

Choice Node: Slayer Reflexes and Constant Pressure

Slayer Reflexes: Slayer’s Strikes have a chance to reset the cooldown of Bloodthirst and Overpower .

have a chance to reset the cooldown of and . Constant Pressure: Cooldown of Overpower reduced by 10% (Arms). Cooldown of Bloodthirst reduced by 10% (Fury).

Choice Node: Tunnel Vision and Thrill of the Kill

Tunnel Vision : Your auto-attack speed increases while you are in combat. Changing targets resets this effect.

: Your auto-attack speed increases while you are in combat. Changing targets resets this effect. Thrill of the Kill: Execute increases your auto-attack speed for 10 seconds.

Slayer Warrior third-row Hero Talents

Slay: Marked for Execution increases the critical strike chance and critical strike Damage of your next Execute on the target by 5%.

Frenetic Flurry: Overpower (Arms) and Bloodthirst (Fury) have a chance to cause you to unleash a brief Bladestorm, striking all enemies around you once. You can now use Pummel and Storm Bolt while Bladestorming.

Slayer’s Focus: Overpower cooldown reduced by 10% (Arms). Bloodthirst cooldown reduced by 10% (Fury).

Slayer Warrior Capstone Hero Talent

Unrelenting Onslaught: When you Execute a target that you’ve Marked for Execution, reduce the cooldown of Bladestorm by 5 seconds per stack of Marked for Execution and apply stacks of Overwhelmed equal to the number of stacks of Marked for Execution the target had.

